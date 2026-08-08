The door to Europe opened after the 2026 World Cup: Behruz Karimov joins «Lugano»!

Behruz Karimov, the 18-year-old defender of Uzbekistan’s national team, has taken one of the most important steps of his career. The «Surxon» player has signed a contract with Swiss club «Lugano», and only the official paperwork now stands between him and his move to Europe.

Notably, Karimov attracted the attention of European clubs after his appearances at the 2026 World Cup. Before long, that interest is turning into a concrete transfer.

Medical and contract formalities completed in Tashkent

According to journalist Narzulla Saydullayev, Behruz Karimov underwent his medical examination for his new club in Tashkent.

The parties then formalized the contract right there.

«The footballer underwent his medical examination for his new club in Tashkent and signed the contract there. Behruz will fly to Lugano as soon as he obtains his Swiss work visa».

Thus, at this stage, Karimov’s main outstanding matter is obtaining a visa granting him the right to work in Switzerland. Once the document is ready, he is expected to join his new team.

Swiss outlet Contropiede had also reported as early as 25 July that «Lugano» had acquired the 18-year-old Uzbek right-back and that the footballer had signed the contract.

The World Cup became a showcase for Karimov

Although Behruz Karimov is only 18, he had the opportunity to step onto the biggest stage with Uzbekistan’s national team at the 2026 World Cup.

The Swiss source specifically noted that he started the matches against Portugal and Colombia in the starting lineup.

After the World Cup, interest from European clubs in the young defender grew. Earlier reports had also stated that scouts from clubs in England, Germany and France were monitoring Karimov.

Ultimately, his first major step into European football is being taken through Switzerland.

Why is «Lugano» an attractive option?

«Lugano» is not merely an average club. The team was founded in 1908 and has a rich history in Swiss football.

According to the club’s official information, «Lugano»:

— has been Swiss champion three times;

— has won the national cup four times;

— celebrated its most recent cup triumph in 2022.

In the 2025/26 season, the team finished third in the Swiss Super League and secured a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

For Karimov, this means not only a new championship but also an opportunity to enter the world of European club competitions.

What kind of player is «Lugano» signing?

Karimov’s primary position is right-back. When necessary, he can also play as a right midfielder or at left-back.

According to Transfermarkt, the footballer was born on 7 August 2007, is 180 centimeters tall, and was contracted to «Surxon» until the end of 2027.

In modern football, clubs like «Lugano» expect a full-back not only to defend, but also to join attacks at high speed, participate in pressing and handle the ball confidently.

Karimov’s age gives him plenty of time to adapt to the demands of European football.

Another important step for Uzbek football

Behruz’s transfer is not only an achievement for an individual footballer but also an important trend for Uzbek football.

The young player earned an opportunity with the national team, showcased himself at the World Cup and, through that platform, opened the door to the European market.

That is the most important aspect: Karimov is moving to Europe not at the final stage of his career, but at 18 years of age. If he gets regular playing time at «Lugano», the next few years could become a decisive period in his career.

Everything now depends on the Swiss work visa. Once the document is ready, another young player from Uzbekistan’s national team will open a new chapter in the European championship.

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