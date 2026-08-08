Real Madrid Abandon Rodri Transfer and Turn Attention to €30 Million Talent

·76·Sport
Real Madrid Abandon Rodri Transfer and Turn Attention to €30 Million Talent

Real Madrid have been forced to radically change their plans in the transfer market. Goal.com reports that Florentino Pérez has decided to abandon his main target for strengthening the team’s midfield — the Manchester City star. This is because the experienced midfielder is close to joining their main rivals, Barcelona. Goal.com reports .

Initially, Real Madrid’s management had made signing the Spanish footballer a priority in order to bring experience and tactical discipline to the center of the pitch. However, the player’s decision to choose the Catalan club’s project has created an unexpected twist, and Los Blancos have immediately begun considering other options.

New Transfer Strategy and Young Talent

Following the development, Real Madrid’s scouts turned their attention to the Dutch league. Jorthy Mokio, a young star shining in the Eredivisie, has become Madrid’s €30 million backup option. According to Fichajes, club officials are convinced that the 18-year-old defensive midfielder’s physical attributes and huge potential are fully suited to the demands of La Liga.

The move for this player would represent an entirely new strategy for Real Madrid. While Rodri was supposed to arrive as an established and expensive star, the Ajax academy graduate is viewed as a long-term investment. Despite his young age, he has already gained considerable experience with the Amsterdam club.

Negotiations with Ajax Expected to Be Difficult

Jorthy Mokio established himself at the Johan Cruyff Arena and became a first-team player. Before his latest contract extension, which runs until April 2026, he had made 48 official appearances for the senior side and scored six goals. His ability to play in several positions has further increased Real Madrid’s interest.

However, prising the talented player away from the Dutch giants will not be easy. Ajax are under no financial pressure, and the long-term contract signed with the player runs until June 30, 2031. Although Real Madrid have reportedly set an initial valuation of €30 million, the Dutch club could demand a considerably higher fee for their star.

Real Madrid’s management must now devise a meticulous plan to persuade both the player and his club to change the terms of the deal within a short timeframe. The transfer is expected to become one of the hottest stories of the summer window.

Real MadridRodriJorthy MokioTransfersLa Liga
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