Uzbekistan Creates a Drone Interceptor Flying at 450 km/h (Video)

Uzbek young engineers have presented a new development designed to counter dangerous unmanned aerial vehicles. Demonstrated as part of the “Future Engineers” project, the Shunqor-88 drone interceptor is attracting attention with its speed and, especially, its production cost.

According to information presented at the project showcase, the system is intended to reach speeds of up to 450 km/h and counter dangerous drones at a distance of several kilometers. The biggest intrigue, however, lies in another figure: the developers present it as a significantly cheaper alternative to conventional air-defense systems.

What solution did the young engineers propose?

The development was presented by Bilolxon Ismoilov and his team as an engineering project focused on ensuring air security.

According to the presentation, “Shunqor-88”:

— can reach speeds of up to 450 km/h ;

— 8–10 km designed to counter dangerous drones at a distance of

— being developed as a relatively affordable means of countering small aerial targets.

These figures are currently characteristics presented by the project’s developers. Open official sources contain no information about independent testing results or the system entering mass production.

The biggest difference is the price

The project presentation noted that the cost of using a conventional air-defense missile can, in some cases, reach $2–5 million .

The estimated production cost of “Shunqor-88,” meanwhile, is $20,000–50,000 .

Of course, air-defense missiles differ significantly in type, purpose, and capabilities. Therefore, it would not be correct to directly compare these figures universally with all air-defense systems.

Nevertheless, the project’s core idea is clear: instead of using a system that costs dozens or hundreds of times more to destroy a relatively inexpensive drone, create a cheaper specialized platform.

Why is interest in such technologies growing?

In recent years, unmanned aerial vehicle technology has advanced rapidly. Detecting inexpensive small drones and finding effective, economically viable ways to counter them is becoming a distinct engineering field.

The official program of the “Future Engineers” festival also lists drones, remotely controlled platforms, autonomous systems, and aviation technologies among its priority areas. The 2026 festival was held on April 28–30 and included a special exhibition of engineering developments.

The official TUIT channel also reported that the FastDrones team, led by Biloliddin Ismoilov, took first place in an international drone racing competition at the festival.

There is still a long way from prototype to practical system

The true value of developments such as “Shunqor-88” will be determined not only by the technical figures presented but also by subsequent testing.

For an engineering prototype to become a product used in practice, its safety, stability, reliability, and performance under various conditions must be tested. Only then will it be possible to assess its real economic efficiency.

For this reason, it is more accurate for now to view “Shunqor-88” not as a ready air-defense system, but as a promising concept proposed by young Uzbek engineers .

If the published specifications are confirmed in further testing and the project is refined, its greatest advantage could be its economic efficiency.

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