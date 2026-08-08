Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: Features of a Gadget With a Color Screen

·81·Technology
Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: Features of a Gadget With a Color Screen

According to ixbt.com, after two months of testing, the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft e-reader and digital notebook proved to be a device designed for a specific audience. Despite its attractive, lightweight design, its high price and large size prevent it from becoming an everyday necessity for ordinary users. Nevertheless, it may be an interesting choice for those who have long awaited a device with a color display that allows writing on a paper-like surface. Techcrunch.com reports .

The device starts at 630 US dollars and is available in black and purple (Fig). It weighs just 400 grams, while its 11-inch screen is close in size to a standard sheet of paper. Although the slim body is impressive, its large dimensions make it difficult to hold comfortably in one hand. Testing showed that it is most convenient to use while sitting in bed with it resting on your knees or when it is placed on a desk.

Portability and Usage Environment

E-readers are generally known for their compact size and are convenient to carry in a bag. However, the dimensions of the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft mean that it cannot always be taken everywhere. At the same time, it makes sense for people who frequently take notes or conduct research to place it in a work bag and bring it to the office or a café. It is reportedly less convenient to use while traveling or waiting for an appointment at a doctor’s office.

The larger screen provides more space for writing, sketching, and creating diagrams. Reading PDF documents is also considerably easier. However, as the screen gets larger, some of the cozy feel associated with traditional compact Kindle devices may be lost. The larger display makes books with tables and maps more comfortable to read.

Color Screen and Digital Planners

The device comes with ready-made templates for daily, weekly, and monthly planners, making it easy to maintain a colorful digital journal. After finishing a book, switching directly to a digital notebook and recording reading notes proved to be a highly effective solution. The included Kindle Scribe Pen attaches magnetically to the side, is comfortable to hold, and can be programmed for different actions. Its eraser works smoothly and responds with virtually no delay.

Experts note that although the color display is an interesting feature, its colors are not as bright as those on ordinary tablets; instead, they resemble soft marker shades. This is not much of a problem for taking notes, but it means that comics and other visual content do not appear as rich as their original colors.

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Abror Shuhratov
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