Three Uzbek Boxers in Action: Full Card Announced for IBA.PRO 20

The next prestigious IBA.PRO 20 professional boxing tournament will take place in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia. Three renowned Uzbek fighters — Mirazizbek Mirzakhali­lov, Havasbek Asadullayev and Khalimjon Mamasoliyev — will compete on the card.

Organizers have officially announced the full fight card for the event, which will take place on August 14.

Mirazizbek Mirzakhali­lov to challenge for the IBF European title

In one of the tournament’s most important bouts, particularly for Uzbek fans, our talented boxer and world and Asian amateur boxing champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhali­lov (5-0, 4 KOs) will compete in a title fight.

Mirzakhali­lov will step into the ring for a 10-round super featherweight bout against undefeated Russian challenger Chingiz Natirov (10-0, 5 KOs) for the IBF European championship belt.

Tough tests for Havasbek Asadullayev and Khalimjon Mamasoliyev

Two more Uzbek boxers will contest their next important bouts at the tournament:

Havasbek Asadullayev (8-0, 5 KOs): He will face experienced undefeated Russian boxer Sergey Lubkovich (20-0-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Khalimjon Mamasoliyev: He will test himself against experienced Russian knockout artist Yuriy Kashinskiy in the cruiserweight division.

The main bout of IBA.PRO 20

The tournament’s Main Event will be contested at super middleweight for the IBF European belt. In the bout, Russian amateur world champion Jambulat Bijamov (3-0) will face world championship bronze medalist Vladimir Mironchikov (8-0, 6 KOs) who represents Serbia.

The full IBA.PRO 20 fight card:

Super middleweight (IBF European title, 10 rounds): Jambulat Bijamov (3-0, Russia) — Vladimir Mironchikov (8-0, 6 KOs, Serbia) Welterweight (IBF Youth title, 10 rounds): Ruslan Selimyan (14-0, 8 KOs, Russia) — Ivan Kambagire (9-2-1, 4 KOs, Uganda) Lightweight (IBF Youth title, 10 rounds): Mikhail Grigoryan (9-0, 2 KOs, Russia) — Henry Otemba (9-1, 5 KOs, Uganda) Super featherweight (IBF European title, 10 rounds): Chingiz Natirov (10-0, 5 KOs, Russia) — Mirazizbek Mirzakhali­lov (5-0, 4 KOs, Uzbekistan) Super bantamweight (6 rounds): Amin Abdullin (2-0, 1 KO, Russia) — Adilet Kurmetov (3-0, 1 KO, Kazakhstan) Welterweight (10 rounds): Sergey Lubkovich (20-0-2, 12 KOs, Russia) — Havasbek Asadullayev (8-0, 5 KOs, Uzbekistan) Super middleweight (Naberezhnye Chelny Mayor’s Cup, 6 rounds): Sergey Sergeyev (2-0, 2 KOs, Russia) — Nekruz Salimov (1-0, 1 KO, Tajikistan) Cruiserweight: Yuriy Kashinskiy (Russia) — Khalimjon Mamasoliyev (Uzbekistan)

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