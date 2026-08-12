Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Explosive Statement at New Jersey Meeting

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Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Explosive Statement at New Jersey Meeting

UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he and his teammates had lost major sponsorship deals because they openly supported the Palestinian people amid the Israel–Palestine conflict. The 37-year-old legendary athlete made the remarks during an intimate meeting with fans in the US state of New Jersey.

Nurmagomedov said that despite the financial losses, human life and speaking the truth are more important than any wealth or money.

“Do not stay silent — 90 percent of people know it is genocide”

The legendary fighter stressed that famous athletes and public figures around the world must not remain silent in the face of injustice:

“Ninety percent of people know that Israel’s policy toward the Palestinian people is genocide. The greatest responsibility is to at least tell people about it. Perhaps you cannot do anything to stop the process, but do not stay silent. I am saying this from an athlete’s perspective”, Khabib said.

Islam Makhachev, Usman and I lost a lot of money”

Nurmagomedov spoke about how major companies and sponsors in the sports world respond to political positions, revealing the financial pressure faced by his team:

“Imagine posting about this on social media or speaking publicly, and then losing your contracts and million-dollar sponsorships. Many sponsors do not want to work with athletes who support Palestine. Forget about supporting your position — they simply terminate the contracts unilaterally.

Do you think this did not happen to me? Or to Islam Makhachev or Usman Nurmagomedov? Exactly the same thing happened to us. We lost very large sums of money”, the former champion added.

“Money means nothing compared with human life”

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov concluded by stressing that he would not abandon his conscience and human principles for material gain, and that human dignity stands above any financial contract:

“But compared with human life and its value, believe me, money means nothing”.

Khabib and his teammates — reigning UFC champion Islam Makhachev and Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov — have consistently supported the Palestinian people on the international stage and on social media.

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Khabib NurmagomedovNew JerseyIslam MakhachevUFCUsman Nurmagomedov
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