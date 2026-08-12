“We’ll make him more humble”: Makhachev responds to Garry’s bombshell statement

·65·Sport
“We’ll make him more humble”: Makhachev responds to Garry’s bombshell statement

UFC champion Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, renowned Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry. In the latest episode of the “UFC Embedded” video blog, Makhachev spoke confidently about his tactics in the Octagon, his Irish opponent’s behavior and the support of the crowd.

In pre-fight interviews, Irishman Ian Machado Garry had promised to defeat the champion before the final bell and take his belt. However, the Russian champion said he was ready to rid his opponent of his arrogance this coming Sunday.

“He’s actually humble; if he isn’t, we’ll teach him to be”

Islam Makhachev stressed that his opponent’s public behavior and statements were simply designed to attract attention:

“He acts like a bad guy, gives a lot of interviews and tries to say all kinds of nasty things. But I know he’s actually a humble guy. If he isn’t, I’ll make him more humble”, Makhachev said.

“Everyone knows my game plan, and it will work again”

The Russian champion said he did not deny the Irish fighter’s skills, but would not abandon his proven tactics:

*“I respect his skills and his base. I’ll try to chase him down, grab him and take him to the ground. Everyone knows my game plan, and it will work again.

The fans will be on my side because nobody likes Machado Garry. Guys, we’ll humble him and force him to show more respect”*, the champion added.

Sunday’s main event

The title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry will headline this Sunday’s UFC event. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Octagon clash as Makhachev seeks to make another successful title defense.

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Islam MakhachevIan Machado GarryUFC
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