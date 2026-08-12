Uzbekistan’s “Ispanchik” to Fight in Astana: His Opponent Is No Ordinary Fighter

·58·Sport
Uzbekistan’s “Ispanchik” to Fight in Astana: His Opponent Is No Ordinary Fighter

on August 28 in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, IBA Nomad tournament, Uzbekistan’s Bobur “Ispanchik” Isroilov will also step into the ring. His opponent will be Kazakhstan’s Erkabulan Toktar, who is well known not only in professional sports but also in show business.

That is the main reason for the interest in this clash: Isroilov will face not just a fighter, but also an actor and a rival who has built a large audience through pop-MMA.

A Major Test in Astana for Bobur Isroilov

Uzbek Bobur Isroilov, known to fans by the nickname “Ispanchik”, will have his next fight as part of the IBA Nomad tournament.

According to the fight card set by the organizers, he will face Erkabulan Toktar in Astana on August 28.

The clash of the two fighters’ styles and personalities is expected to add extra intrigue to the bout. In particular, fighting in Kazakhstan itself against an opponent backed by the local fans could create additional pressure for Isroilov.

The Opponent: An Actor and Pop-MMA Fighter

Erkabulan Toktar in Kazakhstan is known not only for his fights but also for his acting career.

His involvement in pop-MMA has further increased his popularity among sports fans. That is why Toktar’s clash with Bobur Isroilov could go beyond an ordinary sporting contest and become a show that draws major fan attention.

As a representative of the host country, Toktar is especially expected to receive strong support from the stands.

Uzbekistan’s “Ispanchik” to Fight in Astana: His Opponent Is No Ordinary Fighter

What Is the Biggest Task for “Ispanchik”?

In fights like this, the atmosphere can be just as important as the opponent’s sporting ability.

Isroilov will need to control the pressure in Astana, stick to his game plan and avoid being carried away by emotions. In a clash with a local star, even a few clear-cut moments can dramatically change the mood in the arena.

In this respect, the August 28 bout could be not only a physical but also a psychological test for “Ispanchik”.

We Will Get the Answer to the Main Question on August 28

The Bobur Isroilov–Erkabulan Toktar clash at the IBA Nomad tournament is expected to be one of the evening’s most notable fights for Uzbek and Kazakh fans.

On one side is Bobur “Ispanchik” Isroilov, heading to Astana for victory. On the other is actor and pop-MMA representative Erkabulan Toktar, who will fight in front of his home fans.

The decisive factor on August 28 will be which fighter can impose his plan in the ring.

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Bobur IsroilovErkabulan ToktarAstanaUzbekistanKazakhstan
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