Liverpool Interested in Paris Talent, but Another Target Is the Priority

Liverpool have turned their attention to France in an effort to strengthen their forward line in the final days of the summer transfer window. Although Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye has attracted the Merseyside club’s interest, it is becoming clear that he is not their top target. This move is part of the team’s efforts to remain competitive next season, according to Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and French journalist Romain Molina, Liverpool are considering the transfers of Paris Saint-Germain players Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, but their level of interest in the two is not the same. According to Molina, Mbaye is on the English club’s shortlist, but he is not their first choice. This has changed the outlook for the young player’s future and Liverpool’s approach to the transfer market.

The Agent Factor and Transfer Conditions

The specialist notes that Ibrahim Mbaye’s future largely depends on the actions of his agent, Jorge Mendes. Mendes is using his sphere of influence to try to change the situation before the transfer window closes. However, the high fee demanded by Paris Saint-Germain and Mendes’s lack of the same strong ties with Liverpool’s leadership as in other deals are complicating the transfer.

Compared with Bradley Barcola’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, Mendes has a somewhat different approach. Unlike Sissoko, Mendes relies more on his club connections and interests than on the player’s personal wishes. The large fee demanded by Paris Saint-Germain is also making Liverpool more cautious.

Alternative Options

If a deal for Mbaye proves impossible, Liverpool’s management have other backup options ready for the wings. The scouting department is closely monitoring a number of young talents in the Premier League and other European leagues.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton

Matias Fernandez-Pardo of Lille

Ryan of Bournemouth

These players have undergone extensive analysis by Liverpool’s scouting department and remain the leading candidates to strengthen the forward line before the transfer window closes.