How Did Conor McGregor Predict the Makhachev–Garry Fight?

·63·Sport
How Did Conor McGregor Predict the Makhachev–Garry Fight?

a former UFC champion in two weight classes and octagon star Conor McGregor made a sensational statement about the upcoming title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

The Irish star openly backed his fellow countryman Ian Garry, the challenger, and revealed his exact scenario for defeating his opponent.

“Garry has everything he needs to win”

McGregor said Garry’s physical attributes and ability to maintain distance in the fight could pose a serious problem for the reigning champion:

“Come on, Garry! He has everything needed to win: he is tall, reads distance excellently in the octagon and knows how to move safely.”, Conor said.

“Makhachev still has to prove himself at welterweight”

The former champion also made no secret of his doubts about the Russian fighter’s status in the new division and predicted how the bout would end:

“Makhachev still has to show his true strength at welterweight. How do I see the fight ending? A precise, powerful right-leg head kick — and a victory for the Irish-Brazilian fighter!” McGregor gave his prediction.

These comments are further intensifying the debate among fans and experts ahead of the title clash.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

Conor McGregorIslam MakhachevIan GarryUFCTelegram
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Drama in Samarkand: Dinamo and Xorazm Play Out a Thrilling DrawDrama in Samarkand: Dinamo and Xorazm Play Out a Thrilling DrawYesterday, 23:57Historic Result: Uzbekistan Dominates Asia With 51 MedalsHistoric Result: Uzbekistan Dominates Asia With 51 MedalsYesterday, 23:52Murat Gassiev Challenges Bakhodir Jalolov: Will This Blockbuster Clash Happen?Murat Gassiev Challenges Bakhodir Jalolov: Will This Blockbuster Clash Happen?Yesterday, 23:48“Islam Achieved More Than Khabib”: Dana White Compared Two Great Champions“Islam Achieved More Than Khabib”: Dana White Compared Two Great ChampionsYesterday, 23:43Liverpool Interested in Paris Talent, but Another Target Is the PriorityLiverpool Interested in Paris Talent, but Another Target Is the PriorityYesterday, 23:12Reasons Behind Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa Failure RevealedReasons Behind Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa Failure RevealedYesterday, 21:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?