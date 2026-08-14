How Did Conor McGregor Predict the Makhachev–Garry Fight?

a former UFC champion in two weight classes and octagon star Conor McGregor made a sensational statement about the upcoming title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

The Irish star openly backed his fellow countryman Ian Garry, the challenger, and revealed his exact scenario for defeating his opponent.

“Garry has everything he needs to win”

McGregor said Garry’s physical attributes and ability to maintain distance in the fight could pose a serious problem for the reigning champion:

“Come on, Garry! He has everything needed to win: he is tall, reads distance excellently in the octagon and knows how to move safely.”, Conor said.

“Makhachev still has to prove himself at welterweight”

The former champion also made no secret of his doubts about the Russian fighter’s status in the new division and predicted how the bout would end:

“Makhachev still has to show his true strength at welterweight. How do I see the fight ending? A precise, powerful right-leg head kick — and a victory for the Irish-Brazilian fighter!” McGregor gave his prediction.

These comments are further intensifying the debate among fans and experts ahead of the title clash.

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