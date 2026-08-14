“Islam Achieved More Than Khabib”: Dana White Compared Two Great Champions

The head of the world's leading promotion Dana White the two brightest stars in UFC history — the former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the current welterweight champion defending the organization's belt Islam Makhachev— assessed their achievements.

White noted that Makhachev's long run at the highest level in the octagon had allowed him to achieve more significant accomplishments than Khabib.

Longevity and impressive results

Asked whether Islam Makhachev's achievements, despite his only defeat in the octagon, were even more impressive than Khabib's UFC record, the organization's president answered without hesitation:

“Yes, absolutely. Islam Makhachev has achieved more than Khabib because he has fought longer at the highest level. Every one of his appearances and his successive victories have truly been remarkable”, White said.

“If Khabib had not retired, he would have been the greatest”

At the same time, the UFC president recalled Khabib Nurmagomedov's fights before joining the organization and in the league, discussing the heights he might have reached if he had not ended his career early:

“Of course, Khabib came to the UFC later and faced all the toughest opponents. But he already had an incredible winning streak before his time here. No one knows what else Khabib could have achieved if he had continued his career. Frankly, if Khabib had continued to fully realize the immense potential we all knew he possessed, he would undoubtedly have been the greatest fighter of all time,” Dana White added.

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