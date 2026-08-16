Judges’ Scorecards Revealed: How Was the Makhachev–Garry Fight Scored?

Concluded in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330, the numbered tournament’s main event — a clash between welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and undefeated challenger Yen Machado Garry — has had its official judging scorecards released.

In a fierce and tactical five-round battle, all three judges unanimously scored the fight in favor of the reigning champion.

The judges’ round-by-round scores

According to the official scorecards, all three judges awarded the victory to Makhachev:

Sal D'Amato: 49–46 in favor of Islam Makhachev (the champion won four of the five rounds);

Mike Bell: 49–46 in favor of Islam Makhachev (the champion won four of the five rounds);

Eric Colon: 48–47 in favor of Islam Makhachev (the Russian fighter was awarded three rounds).

Thus, the judges gave the Irish challenger just one or, at most, two rounds, while Makhachev maintained full control of the Octagon throughout the remaining rounds.

A new UFC milestone: 17 consecutive wins

This successful title defense marked a historic achievement for Islam Makhachev:

Absolute record: Following this victory, Islam Makhachev became the outright UFC record-holder for the longest consecutive winning streak — 17 wins ;

Top status: The 34-year-old champion once again proved himself to be the world’s best fighter by extending his unbeaten run in the sport’s strongest league.

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