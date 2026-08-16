Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry and defended his championship belt

·1·Sport
Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry and defended his championship belt

the long-awaited numbered event in the world of mixed martial arts hosted by Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 has concluded. The night's main event was the headline bout for the welterweight championship.

In the Octagon, the reigning Russian champion, Islam Makhachev faced the dangerous Irish challenger ranked No. 1 in the division, Ian Machado Garryin a highly anticipated clash.

A fiercely contested five-round battle

The bout, preceded by intense psychological pressure and heated verbal exchanges before the event, went the full distance:

  • Fierce battle: The five-round title fight lasted the full 25 minutes. Both fighters engaged in an uncompromising tactical and physical battle;

  • Makhachev's dominance: Islam Makhachev maintained his composure, landed precise strikes and controlled the fight throughout, successfully neutralizing his opponent's activity;

  • The judges' decision: At the end of the fight, the judges unanimously awarded victory to the reigning champion.

Historic first defense in a new weight class

This victory opened a new chapter for Islam Makhachev:

  • Title retained: Makhachev successfully defended for the first time the welterweight championship he had won;

  • Garry's defeat: The Irish fighter, considered the division's most dangerous challenger, failed to achieve his championship dream and missed his opportunity against the champion.

Makhachev once again proved that he is one of the world's best fighters, strengthening his dominance in his weight class.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

All UFC 330 Tournament Victories and Knockouts: Who Won?All UFC 330 Tournament Victories and Knockouts: Who Won?Today, 09:44Nashville thrash Inter Miami in MLSNashville thrash Inter Miami in MLSToday, 09:37Unexpected defeat at UFC 330: Miqtibek Orolbay submitted in the third roundUnexpected defeat at UFC 330: Miqtibek Orolbay submitted in the third roundToday, 09:29Official: Ramazon Temirov’s Next Opponent and Fight Date AnnouncedOfficial: Ramazon Temirov’s Next Opponent and Fight Date AnnouncedToday, 09:20Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts after first match as Chelsea head coachXabi Alonso shares his thoughts after first match as Chelsea head coachToday, 01:59Inter Beat Real Betis in Their Final Pre-Season MatchInter Beat Real Betis in Their Final Pre-Season MatchToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?