Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry and defended his championship belt

the long-awaited numbered event in the world of mixed martial arts hosted by Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 has concluded. The night's main event was the headline bout for the welterweight championship.

In the Octagon, the reigning Russian champion, Islam Makhachev faced the dangerous Irish challenger ranked No. 1 in the division, Ian Machado Garryin a highly anticipated clash.

A fiercely contested five-round battle

The bout, preceded by intense psychological pressure and heated verbal exchanges before the event, went the full distance:

Fierce battle: The five-round title fight lasted the full 25 minutes. Both fighters engaged in an uncompromising tactical and physical battle;

Makhachev's dominance: Islam Makhachev maintained his composure, landed precise strikes and controlled the fight throughout, successfully neutralizing his opponent's activity;

The judges' decision: At the end of the fight, the judges unanimously awarded victory to the reigning champion.

Historic first defense in a new weight class

This victory opened a new chapter for Islam Makhachev:

Title retained: Makhachev successfully defended for the first time the welterweight championship he had won;

Garry's defeat: The Irish fighter, considered the division's most dangerous challenger, failed to achieve his championship dream and missed his opportunity against the champion.

Makhachev once again proved that he is one of the world's best fighters, strengthening his dominance in his weight class.

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