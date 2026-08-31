Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor

In the Round of 16 of the Uzbekistan Cup, Qarshi's Nasaf club lost 0-1 to Navbahor in Namangan, ending their run in the competition. Having been accustomed to winning the cup in the past, the Qarshi side is exiting the tournament very early for the third consecutive year.

After the painful defeat, Nasaf head coach Ruziqul Berdiyev attended the press conference and gave candid answers to the most pressing questions from fans and journalists.

“We played in front of 20,000 fans”: Objections to the defeat and refereeing

Ruziqul Berdiyev in Namangan emphasized that the match was intense and evenly contested:

Failure to capitalize on opportunities: “We tried to put up resistance on the pitch of a team with 20,000 strong fans. A single goal could decide the fate of the game. If we had converted our chances, perhaps victory would have been on our side. We defended well, but we just couldn't score in attack,” said the coach.

Reason for the argument with the referee: Clarifying the discussion that arose with the referees after the match, the coach stated that it was not about Norchaev's potential handball, but an objection to a free-kick awarded while the score was 1-0.

The goal-scoring problem: “There are no quality forwards, luck is turning its back”

Regarding Nasaf losing 0-1 to Navbahor in two consecutive matches, Berdiyev revealed the team's main shortcoming: