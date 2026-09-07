A woman left on the street with her 3 infant children: Prompt rescue in Sergeli

Reports about a woman in need of help and left in a helpless condition on the street with her 3 young children in the middle of the night in Tashkent's Sergeli district spread on social networks, causing serious concern among the general public. Following this alarming appeal, employees of the district khokimiyat and internal affairs inspectors immediately launched urgent search and investigation operations on the night of September 3. As a result of the officials' prompt actions, the mother and her infant children were moved from the night street to a safe place and provided with all necessary humanitarian assistance.

Complex situation in Sergeli-7 and prompt search: Identity established

Local authorities and law enforcement agencies responded to the social media reports within seconds:

Alarming situation in Sergeli-7 neighborhood: As soon as videos and reports about a mother left outdoors in severe and dangerous conditions with her young children spread, a control raid was organized by responsible employees across the area;

Finding the family and clarifying their identity: As a result of the conducted rapid operations, the woman and her three children were found safe and sound. It turned out that she is citizen S.A., residing in the "Birlik" MFY of Akhangaran district, Tashkent region.

First aid, hot meal, and medical supervision: A fate not left indifferent

The officials took immediate measures to help the family:

Relocation to safe conditions: The mother and her three children were saved from the night cold and immediately placed in a special safe and warm building;

Food and clothing: They were provided with a hot meal, essential food products, and new seasonal clothing;

Doctors' check-up: A medical examination was organized to check the health of the children and the mother, and their well-being was brought under control.

Return to Akhangaran district and future supervision

Work is underway to safely return the family to their home and resolve their social problems:

Cooperation of internal affairs bodies: All primary information regarding this case was officially submitted to the Internal Affairs Department of Akhangaran district, Tashkent region;

Escorting to the place of residence: It is scheduled that the mother and her children will be escorted to their permanent place of residence in Akhangaran district accompanied by state officials;

Need for social support: Specialists must study the reasons why this family ended up on the street in such a helpless state and ensure their material and spiritual support in the future through the makhalla and social services.

In your opinion, what additional mechanisms should the makhalla and social agencies establish in order to timely protect mothers and children who have fallen into difficult social situations? When seeing people in need of help on the street, can the public's prompt vigilance and the power of social networks become a salvation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!