Inter makes history despite defeat: Absolute record set against Real Madrid

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Inter makes history despite defeat: Absolute record set against Real Madrid

In a Champions League match against Real Madrid, Inter Milan lost 1-2 in a tense and intense battle. However, despite the defeat on the scoreboard, the Italian giant dominated possession throughout the match and displayed true football artistry on the pitch. The official statistics from the match shocked not only experts but the entire football community, rewriting 20 years of tournament history. So, what historic record did the Italians set against the Madrid club, and what are the team's next plans? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue: Inter's astonishing passing accuracy and details about their next opponent.

Unprecedented dominance in ball possession against the 'Royal Club'

The Milanese demonstrated their tactical maturity in the match against the team from the Spanish capital:

  • Active and proactive play: Inter did not sit back in defense, maintaining ball control and managing to play an attacking and meaningful game;

  • The impact of an unfair defeat: Although a 1-2 defeat was recorded, the 'Nerazzurri' dominated every inch of the pitch in terms of gameplay;

  • Putting the opponent in a difficult position: Even Real Madrid, considered the most successful team in the Champions League, faced serious difficulties in winning the ball back against the high-precision play of the Milanese.

“Showing such high-quality and perfect passing skills even in defeat is a very rare phenomenon in the modern Champions League,” international football analyses state.

A historic record not seen since the 2003/2004 season

The statistical indicators released after the match became a real sensation:

  • Absolute accuracy: Inter players completed 94 percent of their passes to teammates in this intense clash;

  • 20-year peak: Since detailed digital statistics began in the Champions League in the 2003/2004 season, no other superclub in the continent has passed with such high accuracy against Real Madrid;

  • Updated history: This 94 percent result by the Italians has been etched in golden letters in the competition's annals as the highest figure in the history of matches against Real Madrid.

Inter's next Champions League test

The most important question for many fans is when and against whom the Milan team, having drawn the right conclusions from this defeat, will continue their journey. The most important conclusion isthat Inter will play their next match in the UEFA Champions League. The Milan club will face the strong and difficult Belgian opponent Club Brugge in their next away game. This crucial confrontation is officially scheduled for October, where the Milanese will try to translate this quality performance into a winning result.

In your opinion, why did Inter's 94 percent record-breaking accuracy not result in a win — was it the strikers' bad luck or Real Madrid's superior experience? Can the Milanese win away at Club Brugge in October? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important historic record news with football fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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