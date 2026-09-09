Thrilling clashes in the English League Cup: Newcastle snatches victory in the final minutes

The latest matches of the Carabao Cup 3rd round have concluded, offering fans the true drama of cup football. In a series of clashes, Premier League representatives fought hard to secure their place in the next round. In particular, the resilience of Newcastle, who played under heavy pressure away from home, the confident football displayed by London's Crystal Palace, and the goal-scoring show by Bournemouth became the highlights of the evening. So, who scored braces and hat-tricks in the matches in London and Bournemouth, and which teams bid farewell to the cup competition? At the end of the article, we provide the main intrigue — the full protocol of the 3rd round, goal times, and all details regarding the key results.

Newcastle's hard-fought win and Crystal Palace's dominant victory

On this evening of the competition, the leading teams achieved victory through different scenarios:

Willock's decisive strike: Newcastle faced stubborn resistance from Millwall away from home, and the fate of the match was decided in the visitors' favor (0:1) only by a single goal scored by Joe Willock in the 81st minute;

A major success in London: Crystal Palace hosted Middlesbrough at home, put 3 unanswered goals into the opponent's net, and advanced to the next round with ease;

Sunderland's narrow lead: In a tense battle, Sunderland defeated Hull City 1:0, eliminating their opponent from the tournament.

“Playing away against lower-league teams in English cups is always dangerous, but the favorites were able to secure the result with composure,” the English press commented.

Hero of the evening: 4 unanswered goals and a hat-trick from Bournemouth

The most productive match of the day was observed in Bournemouth:

Christie's flawless performance: Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie shook the opponent's defense, scoring goals in the 7th, 69th, and 88th minutes, becoming the author of a hat-trick in the cup match;

The final touch: In the 90+4th minute of stoppage time, Ryan brought the score to 4:0, ending Lincoln's run in the competition with a heavy defeat.

Full results of the matches

The most important aspect that interests many football fans is the final scores of the matches and the exact minutes of the scorers. The most important conclusion is that, the 3rd round matches of the Carabao Cup were remembered for the victories of the expected favorites:

Millwall – Newcastle — 0:1 (Goal: Willock 81);

Crystal Palace – Middlesbrough — 3:0 (Goals: Larsen 37, 53, Kamada 72);

Sunderland – Hull City — 1:0 (Goal: Talbi 71);

Bournemouth – Lincoln — 4:0 (Goals: Christie 7, 69, 88, Ryan 90+4).

Thanks to these victories, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and Bournemouth secured their spots in the next round of the League Cup.

In your opinion, which club can be the main candidate to win the trophy in this season of the Carabao Cup? Do such difficult cup victories for Newcastle align with the team's championship ambitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with English football fans!