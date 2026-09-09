Minimum age for judges may be lowered from 35 to 30

It is proposed to lower the age limit for judges and people's assessors in Uzbekistan from 35 to 30 years. At the same time, it is planned to tighten the requirements for selecting judicial candidates. This was reported by Podrobno.uz.

The corresponding draft law "On the Status of Judges" was adopted in the first reading by deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

The draft law proposes for the first time to define the status of judges by a separate law. Deputies stated that this will serve to strengthen the independence of the judicial branch and enhance the legal and social protection of judges.

According to the bill, a judge is initially appointed for a five-year term. Subsequently, their powers are envisaged to be continued for an indefinite period.

At the same time, the requirements for candidates for the positions of judge, court chairman, and deputy chairman will be tightened.

The draft law also proposes to establish a new institution—the status of a "retired judge"—in legislation. Persons with such status, in addition to other rights, are planned to be given the opportunity to engage in professional mediation activities.

The document also provides for norms aimed at the social protection of judges and their family members. Furthermore, measures are outlined to improve the work of the apparatuses of the Supreme Court and lower-tier courts.