Trump says oil prices will plummet if conflict with Iran ends

US President Donald Trump predicted that oil prices would drop sharply after the conflict with Iran ends. He stated that oil prices could fall to $3 per barrel, and subsequently, gasoline prices at US gas stations could drop below $2 per gallon. This was reported by Interfax.ru.

Trump expressed these views on the Truth Social social network. He stated that the drop in oil prices would happen quickly after the conflict ends and the US wins the war with Iran.

“Once we win the war with Iran, oil prices will drop sharply. Three dollars a gallon, and eventually even lower than two dollars,” the US President wrote.

Trump emphasized that the decline in prices would not take a long time.

The forecast regarding oil and fuel prices could also affect the cost of automotive fuel in the US. The President's statement focuses primarily on reducing gasoline prices.

Trump also reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.