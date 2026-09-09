Serious issue at City: Maresca explains the error involving Donnarumma

·2·Sport
Serious issue at City: Maresca explains the error involving Donnarumma

In another intense clash within the UEFA Champions League, after defeating the Portuguese club Porto, Manchester City’s coaching staff revealed a significant tactical issue in the squad despite the victory. In the second half of the match, City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a very dangerous mistake near his own penalty area, but the opponent failed to capitalize on it. Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Enzo Maresca shared his perspective on the situation and clarified where the problem actually lies. So, who is putting the famous Italian goalkeeper in a difficult position, and what exactly is the coach demanding from his players? At the end of the article, we will reveal all the details regarding the main intrigue — Maresca’s strict instructions and the performance of the star who decided the fate of the match.

The back-pass error putting the goalkeeper in trouble and Maresca's statement

The dangerous situation in the match against Porto caused widespread discussion in the press, but Maresca defended his goalkeeper:

  • The error is not Donnarumma's fault: According to the head coach, the Italian goalkeeper's inaccurate pass was not his fault, but rather the result of poor decision-making by his teammates regarding back-passes;

  • Excessive pressure on the goalkeeper: The coach noted that there is a habit in the team of passing the ball back to the goalkeeper unnecessarily and excessively;

  • Reliable saves: Maresca reminded everyone that Donnarumma had saved the team from certain goals several times in the recent match against Coventry, and expressed his complete satisfaction with his overall form.

“Sometimes we pass to Donnarumma too much. I always say: you should only pass to the goalkeeper when there is no other solution left. In other situations, there is no need to pass the ball back to Gigio,” Enzo Maresca emphasized firmly.

The decisive hero of the match

The most important question that interests many fans is how, despite these dangerous errors in front of the goal, Manchester Citymanaged to secure the victory. The most important solution and conclusion is that, the English giant overcame the problematic situations and snatched the final victory thanks to clinical finishing in attack. Erling Haaland scored both goals, securing another brace and delivering a solid 2-0 win for his team. However, Maresca's instructions regarding back-passes are expected to lead to serious changes in future matches.

In your opinion, is it beneficial for a team in modern football for defenders to constantly play the ball back to the goalkeeper, or does it open the door to unnecessary risks and errors? How do you rate Maresca's stance on Donnarumma? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with Manchester Cityfans!

Манчестер СитиПортуЧемпионлар лигиDonnarummaМаерескафутбол тактикақўлсўзлар
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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