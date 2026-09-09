On September 10, as part of the first round of the new UEFA Champions League season, one of the most unexpected and intriguing clashes in European football will take place. One of England's most famous clubs, Manchester Unitedwill host the Azerbaijani champions, Sabah, at their legendary Old Trafford stadium. Although the English giant appears to be the clear favorite on paper, the Mancunians' defensive instability and the visitors' unstoppable attacking form are warning fans of a potential sensation. Furthermore, this match holds special significance for Uzbek football enthusiasts. So, why are Carrick's men struggling, what historic achievement is the Azerbaijani club aiming for in England, and what role will our compatriot play on the pitch? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — all the details regarding the unique statistics of the clash and the decisive role of the Uzbek star in this match.

The Mancunian crisis and the miraculous run of the Azerbaijani club

Both clubs have reached the main stage of the Champions League with different moods and form:

Man Utd's long-awaited return and defensive problems: Manchester Unitedhas returned to the Champions League main stage for the first time since the 2023/2024 season. While this is a major achievement for Michael Carrick's team, the start of the season has been unsuccessful — the club lost 0:2 to Hull City, recorded a nervous 5:2 win against Ipswich Town, and dropped points away to Everton;

Sabah's continental journey: For a club founded only in 2017, reaching the main stage of the UCL is a historic event. In the qualifiers, they heroically overcame The New Saints (2:0, 2:1), KuPS (1:0, 2:0), Aarhus (1:2, 4:0), and Hapoel Be'er Sheva (1:2, 5:2) on aggregate;

Surprising productivity: Having scored 8 unanswered goals in their last 3 matches in the Azerbaijani league, Sabah has not left the pitch without a goal in 14 consecutive matches.

"If Manchester United does not take the opponent seriously enough, a team with such huge gaps in defense could be severely punished on their home turf," warn international sports experts.

Important facts and figures before the clash

The first official encounter between these two sides is marked by the following unique indicators:

First official meeting: The teams have never faced each other in European competitions before;

Open football at Old Trafford: Manchester United has both scored and conceded in each of their last 7 home matches;

Clean victories: The Azerbaijanis finished their last two matches with convincing aggregate victories of 6:0.

Umarali Rakhmonaliev factor

The main question interesting many Uzbek fans is whether our compatriot in the Sabah squad will take the field in this grandiose match. The most important conclusion is that, our 22-year-old talented midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev is expected to start on the Old Trafford pitch this historic evening. Rakhmonaliev has already become a true leader of the team: he participated in all 8 matches of the UCL qualifying and play-off stages, recording 1 goal and 1 assist, and also provided two assists in a single domestic league game. Given Man Utd's weak defense, the midfield led by Rakhmonaliev could become the decisive force in finding a way to the English giant's goal.

Do you think Sabah can pull off a sensation at the famous Old Trafford and take points from Manchester United? Do you believe Umarali Rakhmonaliev will stand out with a goal or an assist this evening? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with sports fans!