Uzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in Germany

·112·Sport
Uzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in Germany

Uzbek boxer Jasurbek Yuldashev has secured another convincing victory in the professional ring. Our 23-year-old compatriot knocked out his American opponent at a boxing night held in Germany in the very first round.

Jasurbek Yuldashev, a participant in the 2023 World Championships, entered the ring in the light heavyweight division at a professional boxing event organized in Ludwigshafen.

His opponent was American Jacob Miller.

The fight was scheduled for 6 rounds

The Yuldashev vs. Miller fight was scheduled for 6 rounds in the light heavyweight division.

However, there was no need for the fight to go the distance.

Our compatriot delivered a decisive blow to his opponent in the first round, ending the match by knockout.

Thus, Jasurbek officially secured his next victory in professional boxing in a very convincing manner.

4 fights — 4 wins

This result marks the fourth victory in his fourth professional fight for Jasurbek Yuldashev.

Most notably, the 23-year-old boxer remains undefeated in the professional ring.

Yuldashev's record:

Indicator

Result

Professional fights

4

Wins

4

Losses

0

Knockout

1

This victory showed that the Uzbek boxer's initial steps in the professional ring are successful.

From the World Championships to the professional ring

Jasurbek Yuldashev is one of the talented athletes produced by the Uzbek boxing school.

He participated in the 2023 World Championships and is now trying to build his name in professional boxing.

Each fight in the professional ring increases his experience and strengthens his readiness to compete against high-level opponents.

In the fight in Germany, Yuldashev once again demonstrated his capabilities.

Another representative of Uzbek boxing begins his journey

The Uzbek boxing school has produced many high-level athletes on the international stage.

In Uzbek boxing, known for its Olympic and world champions, a new generation is increasingly appearing in the professional ring.

Jasurbek Yuldashev's initial record of 4 wins in 4 fights naturally increases interest in his professional career.

In particular, it will be interesting for fans to see who his next opponents will be and how his path in the light heavyweight division continues.

What will be the next step?

For Yuldashev, the victory in Germany was another important milestone in his professional career.

While the first-round knockout demonstrated his technical and physical capabilities, the level of opponents may increase in future fights.

For now, the numbers are on Jasurbek's side: 4 fights, 4 wins, and an undefeated streak in the professional ring.

The next fights of the 23-year-old Uzbek boxer will show how quickly he can move towards his major professional goals.

Жасурбек Йўлдошевпрофессионал боксЎзбекистон боксчисиГерманиядаги жангнокаутярим оғир вазнжаҳон чемпионат
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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