Islam Makhachev, the reigning welterweight (up to 77 kg) champion of the world's most prestigious mixed martial arts promotion — the UFC, and one of the leaders of the P4P rankings, made a sensational statement about the future championship throne Islam Makhachev. In an open interview with the popular YouTube channel "Ushatayka", the 34-year-old Russian fighter gave high praise to the prospects in MMA of his most recent opponent, renowned Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry. Having recorded a 17-fight winning streak in the octagon and conquered the 77 kg division, Makhachev predicted that Garry would become the absolute ruler of this division after he himself retires from the sport.

This unexpected opinion sparked major discussions in the welterweight division, which is crowded with contenders such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Carlos Prates, and Michael Morales. So why does Makhachev consider the 28-year-old Irishman his main successor, what aspects of Ian Garry in the octagon earned the champion's attention, and how will the departure of Islam, who has 29 wins, change the balance of power in the weight class?

"He is very young and will achieve a lot": Makhachev's assessment of Garry

In his interview with the "Ushatayka" channel, Islam Makhachev specifically focused on the opponent he faced:

Recognition as the most serious threat: "I consider Ian Garry one of the most dangerous and serious opponents," the champion emphasized;

Prediction of a future championship: According to Islam, as soon as the division's throne is vacated, Garry will take possession of it: "I think he will be the champion after I leave";

Youth and immense potential: "He is still very young, only 28 years old now. He will still achieve a lot of success in his career and can show great growth," he praised the Irish athlete's opportunities.

17-fight winning streak and 29 victories: Makhachev's undefeated era

The Russian champion is currently at the absolute peak of his athletic form and career:

Terrifying streak: Islam Makhachev has recorded an unmatched streak of 17 consecutive victories in the UFC octagon;

29 wins and 1 loss: Having achieved a total of 29 victories in professional MMA and having tasted defeat only once, the 34-year-old champion has already defeated all the prominent contenders in his weight class;

Experience and composure: Makhachev leaves his opponents absolutely no chance not only in wrestling and the ground game, but in his recent fights, also in standing striking technique.

An interesting race at 77 kg: Rakhmonov, Prates, and others

Competition in the welterweight division has intensified more than ever:

Comparison with Shavkat Rakhmonov: Earlier, Makhachev also analyzed the undefeated Central Asian star Shavkat Rakhmonov, comparing him to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, and gave an objective assessment of his skills;

Garry's rise: The Irish fighter is seen as the main candidate to return the championship belt to his country after the era of Conor McGregor;

Battle of the future generation: Makhachev's departure from the UFC is bound to open a new era of historic confrontations between Garry, Rakhmonov, and other young talents in the coming years.

This high recognition by Islam Makhachev further solidified Ian Machado Garry's status in the promotion and outlined the main direction of the future championship battle in the welterweight division.

In your opinion, will Ian Garry really become the champion in the 77 kg weight category after Islam Makhachev leaves the octagon, or will Shavkat Rakhmonov defeat him and take away the championship belt? How much longer can Makhachev himself defend the championship in this weight class? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis from the MMA world with all martial arts enthusiasts and your loved ones!