Khamzat Chimaev speaks out openly about UFC leadership's silence and the slipping belt

Former UFC middleweight champion, undefeated Chechen fighter currently representing the United Arab Emirates Khamzat Chimaev has made a sensational statement about his future plans and the uncertainty in his career. In an open and candid interview with well-known blogger Adam Zubarayev, the 32-year-old athlete stated that he is trying to return to the octagon by the end of the year, but the promotion's leadership is not calling him or offering opponents. If a fight is not organized in December, Chimaev will be forced to take a long-term break to treat his injuries.

Disclosing serious health problems in such detail for the first time, the fighter admitted that he has undergone anesthesia seven times and six complex surgical procedures during his career. The star fighter, who put Tyron Woodley to the ground in 90 seconds in Moscow just a week ago, made no secret of his thirst to reclaim the championship belt in his division. So, why are Dana White and UFC not giving Chimaev a fight, how did the potential bout between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov affect Khamzat's plans, and could the athlete really leave the octagon?

"The situation is strange — no one is calling": Chimaev's complaint to the UFC leadership

Khamzat Chimaev dwelt in particular on the uncertainties surrounding the middleweight belt:

Desire to fight at the Abu Dhabi tournament: "I told them I wanted to fight in Abu Dhabi. I didn't ask for the belt because I knew Strickland wouldn't come there. I just didn't want to wait 1-2 years for him to recover," the athlete said;

The Imavov option and silence: "As soon as I said this, I heard they immediately gave Imavov a title fight. I don't know if this is official or not, but if so, just let me fight someone, make money and get the belt back faster," he expressed dissatisfaction with the organization's policy;

December is the deadline: Chimaev noted that he tried to get a fight in October and now his focus is on December, and if an opponent is still not found by then, he will temporarily step away from the sport.

"Seven times under anesthesia, 6 operations and half a thyroid gland gone": Tragic health condition

The wrestler, who looked invincible in the octagon, revealed the horrific truths behind the scenes:

Reason for the break: If he is not given a fight, he will undergo all surgeries and begin treatment: "I have many injuries, they need to be treated. Otherwise, I go into every fight with various problems";

History of surgeries: "I don't like talking about my injuries, but people know I get sick often. Half of my thyroid gland is gone, I've had anesthesia 7 times, and gone through 6 surgeries," he shocked the fans;

Constant pressure of recovery: These chronic factors in his health have prevented Khamzat from maintaining stable consistency in his career.

90-second victory over Tyron Woodley: Skill on the wrestling mat

Despite the pause in MMA, Chimaev maintains his athletic form through wrestling:

Sensational showdown in Moscow: Just a week ago, Khamzat stepped onto the mat at the prestigious RAF professional wrestling league tournament held in Moscow;

A minute-and-a-half knockout-like victory: In the main event of the night, he defeated former UFC welterweight champion, American Tyron Woodley in just a minute and a half, securing another early win;

Thirst for the future: This victory showed that Chimaev is still in top physical and wrestling shape, but now everything depends on the decision of the UFC matchmakers.

This sharp outburst by Khamzat Chimaev forces the UFC leadership to take immediate action or face the risk of losing the fans' favorite star for a long time.

In your opinion, why is the UFC delaying giving Khamzat Chimaev a fight in the octagon — is Dana White protecting him or does the organization want to push forward other title contenders? After 6 hard surgeries and serious health problems, can Chimaev win back the UFC belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational interview analysis from the MMA world with all martial arts fans and your loved ones!