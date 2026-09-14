Francis Ngannou fiercely responds to Dana White calling him a 'bad guy'

One of the most sensational and uncompromising conflicts in the history of world combat sports has flared up again. The famous Cameroonian knockout artist, former UFC heavyweight champion known by the nickname "The Predator," has issued an official response to the personal attacks and heavy accusations made by organization president Dana White. Earlier, Dana White openly described the Cameroonian athlete as a "bad guy" and completely and firmly ruled out the possibility of his return to the UFC organization.

In response, Ngannou posted an open letter to the promotion's boss via his social media, striking White where it hurts most: he threw it in his face that he spent millions of dollars over three years trying to break free from the organization, while White did everything he could to prevent him from being free and ultimately lost anyway. So why has the enmity between Ngannou—who left the league as the reigning champion in 2023—and White still not cooled down, what sacrifices did the Cameroonian star make to achieve freedom, and what will his next step be after his early victory in May?

"You have to accept defeat": Ngannou's open address to Dana White

Francis Ngannou gave an extremely sharp response to the UFC president's accusation of being a "bad guy":

3 years of heavy resistance: "These words are being said by a man whom I tried to get away from for more than three years, spending a large amount of money on lawyers' services and plotting my departure," the Cameroonian athlete wrote;

Barrier to freedom and defeat: "And he did everything in his power to prevent me from achieving freedom. Now you have to accept this defeat. This can no longer be changed," he emphasized, pointing out that White's plans had fallen through;

Personal hatred and revenge: According to experts, White's harsh statements along the lines of "there is no way back" are explained precisely by the fact that Ngannou defended his rights and defeated the UFC monopoly.

The historic departure in 2023: The only king who abandoned his belt

Ngannou's parting ways with the UFC created a true precedent in the sports world:

Freedom in champion status: In 2023, Francis left the world's largest MMA promotion as the reigning heavyweight champion, without losing his belt to anyone;

Contract crisis: Following injuries and prolonged conflicts, his contract expired, and the athlete refused to agree to the UFC's new financial and freedom-restricting terms;

A new page in boxing and MMA: Freed from UFC restrictions, Ngannou achieved financial independence by fighting boxing superstars such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua for tens of millions of dollars.

May knockout and Ngannou's current might

The 38-year-old Cameroonian striker proved in practice that he has not lost his strength in the octagon:

Los Angeles record: In May of this year, Ngannou stepped back into the cage at the prestigious MVP MMA tournament held in Los Angeles;

First-round revenge: He further cemented his reputation by brutally knocking out his experienced Brazilian opponent, Filipe Lins, in the very 1st round of the bout;

Unstoppable status: Remaining a free agent across both boxing and mixed martial arts, "The Predator" continues to be one of the most in-demand stars on the world sports scene even without the UFC.

This war between Francis Ngannou and Dana White is being etched into the pages of sports history not just as a personal feud, but as a struggle by athletes for their rights, financial freedom, and against the monopoly of major organizations.

Do you think it was the right decision for Francis Ngannou to leave the organization while being a UFC champion at the time, or should he have compromised with Dana White and stayed in the octagon? Does White calling Ngannou a "bad guy" indicate the bitterness of a real defeat? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational rivalry in the MMA world with all combat sports enthusiasts and your loved ones!