Francis Ngannou fiercely responds to Dana White calling him a 'bad guy'

·52·Sport
Francis Ngannou fiercely responds to Dana White calling him a 'bad guy'

One of the most sensational and uncompromising conflicts in the history of world combat sports has flared up again. The famous Cameroonian knockout artist, former UFC heavyweight champion known by the nickname "The Predator," has issued an official response to the personal attacks and heavy accusations made by organization president Dana White. Earlier, Dana White openly described the Cameroonian athlete as a "bad guy" and completely and firmly ruled out the possibility of his return to the UFC organization.

In response, Ngannou posted an open letter to the promotion's boss via his social media, striking White where it hurts most: he threw it in his face that he spent millions of dollars over three years trying to break free from the organization, while White did everything he could to prevent him from being free and ultimately lost anyway. So why has the enmity between Ngannou—who left the league as the reigning champion in 2023—and White still not cooled down, what sacrifices did the Cameroonian star make to achieve freedom, and what will his next step be after his early victory in May?

"You have to accept defeat": Ngannou's open address to Dana White

Francis Ngannou gave an extremely sharp response to the UFC president's accusation of being a "bad guy":

  • 3 years of heavy resistance: "These words are being said by a man whom I tried to get away from for more than three years, spending a large amount of money on lawyers' services and plotting my departure," the Cameroonian athlete wrote;

  • Barrier to freedom and defeat: "And he did everything in his power to prevent me from achieving freedom. Now you have to accept this defeat. This can no longer be changed," he emphasized, pointing out that White's plans had fallen through;

  • Personal hatred and revenge: According to experts, White's harsh statements along the lines of "there is no way back" are explained precisely by the fact that Ngannou defended his rights and defeated the UFC monopoly.

The historic departure in 2023: The only king who abandoned his belt

Ngannou's parting ways with the UFC created a true precedent in the sports world:

  • Freedom in champion status: In 2023, Francis left the world's largest MMA promotion as the reigning heavyweight champion, without losing his belt to anyone;

  • Contract crisis: Following injuries and prolonged conflicts, his contract expired, and the athlete refused to agree to the UFC's new financial and freedom-restricting terms;

  • A new page in boxing and MMA: Freed from UFC restrictions, Ngannou achieved financial independence by fighting boxing superstars such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua for tens of millions of dollars.

May knockout and Ngannou's current might

The 38-year-old Cameroonian striker proved in practice that he has not lost his strength in the octagon:

  • Los Angeles record: In May of this year, Ngannou stepped back into the cage at the prestigious MVP MMA tournament held in Los Angeles;

  • First-round revenge: He further cemented his reputation by brutally knocking out his experienced Brazilian opponent, Filipe Lins, in the very 1st round of the bout;

  • Unstoppable status: Remaining a free agent across both boxing and mixed martial arts, "The Predator" continues to be one of the most in-demand stars on the world sports scene even without the UFC.

This war between Francis Ngannou and Dana White is being etched into the pages of sports history not just as a personal feud, but as a struggle by athletes for their rights, financial freedom, and against the monopoly of major organizations.

Do you think it was the right decision for Francis Ngannou to leave the organization while being a UFC champion at the time, or should he have compromised with Dana White and stayed in the octagon? Does White calling Ngannou a "bad guy" indicate the bitterness of a real defeat? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational rivalry in the MMA world with all combat sports enthusiasts and your loved ones!

Francis NgannouDana WhiteUFCMVP MMA tournament
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Khamzat Chimaev speaks out openly about UFC leadership's silence and the slipping beltKhamzat Chimaev speaks out openly about UFC leadership's silence and the slipping beltToday, 07:09Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?Today, 07:07A $1 Million Match!: Sindarov defeats his leading opponent, but the victory was in vainA $1 Million Match!: Sindarov defeats his leading opponent, but the victory was in vainToday, 06:59Flick admits what he did wrong after the dramatic match with "Levante"...Flick admits what he did wrong after the dramatic match with "Levante"...Today, 06:48Shomurodov and Fayzullayev receive low ratings: Following the humiliating 0:5 defeatShomurodov and Fayzullayev receive low ratings: Following the humiliating 0:5 defeatToday, 06:35Shomurodov's Four-Match Scoring Streak Ends: Orban Catches Up with Osimhen via Hat-TrickShomurodov's Four-Match Scoring Streak Ends: Orban Catches Up with Osimhen via Hat-TrickToday, 06:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?