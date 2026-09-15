Uzbekistan national team to play against two strong opponents: There is also a match against Syria

·35·Sport
Uzbekistan national team to play against two strong opponents: There is also a match against Syria

The schedule of international friendly matches for the Uzbekistan national team in September and October has been filled with another game. The "White Wolves," led by Fabio Cannavaro, will take the field against the Syria national team in Tashkent on October 1. This match will be another serious test for the team in a short period.

Information about the match against Syria was confirmed today. Interestingly, Uzbek football fans are in for not just one, but three consecutive international matches.

An eventful international month awaits the "White Wolves"

The Uzbekistan national team will play several matches within the FIFA international window.

The schedule is as follows:

Date

Opponent

Venue

September 24

Iran

Fergana

October 1

Syria

Tashkent

October 6

South Korea

South Korea

It was noted that the match against Iran will be held on September 24 at the "Istiqlol" stadium in Fergana.

South Korea will host Uzbekistan on its home turf on October 6. This match has also been confirmed by the Korea Football Association.

A new test for Cannavaro in Tashkent

The clash against Syria in Tashkent on October 1 could provide Fabio Cannavaro with an opportunity to test the team in various lineups and tactical options.

For the Italian specialist, every international match is important in terms of players adapting to the team's style, testing new tactical ideas, and increasing competition within the squad.

In particular, playing against Syria amidst matches with strong Asian national teams like Iran and South Korea may create additional conditions for Cannavaro to give opportunities to different players.

Iran, then Syria, and then South Korea

One of the most interesting aspects for fans is the sequence of the matches.

First, Iran on September 24.

A week later, Syria on October 1.

And five days after that, South Korea on October 6.

Thus, in a short period of time, the national team will test its capabilities by playing against opponents with different styles.

This will be important for Cannavaro to assess which aspects of the team are working well and which points need further work.

A new phase after the World Cup

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the World Cup for the first time in 2026. The team played against Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the group stage.

Now attention is focused on the next phase of the team.

The experience gained at the World Cup, matches against high-level opponents, and the new head coach's vision will become important factors in shaping the future image of the national team.

In this sense, it is difficult to perceive the matches in September and October as simple friendly fixtures.

Fans are interested in another question

Which players will Fabio Cannavaro trust the most in the national team?

Which players will be able to prove themselves in the new system?

Which of the young players will compete for the starting lineup?

And most importantly — in what form will the "White Wolves" enter the next stage on the international arena?

The answers to these questions may be provided by the three matches to be held in a short time.

The clash in Tashkent is of special importance

Naturally, since the match against Syria will be held in Uzbekistan, it is bound to generate special interest among local fans.

The opportunity to watch the national team's game under the new head coach in Tashkent will become an important event for football fans.

Especially, the match against Syria sandwiched between games with strong opponents like Iran and South Korea will further increase interest in Cannavaro's squad selections and tactical decisions.

Busy days ahead for the "White Wolves"

September 24 — Iran.

October 1 — Syria.

October 6 — South Korea.

Three matches, three different opponents, and the national team under a new coach.

Now it is natural for fans to be curious about one question: What will the Uzbekistan national team, led by Cannavaro, look like after these tests?

The pitch will give the answer.

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistan national teamSyria national teamSouth Korea national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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