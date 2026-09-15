Gerard Pique is in shock!: Javokhir Sindarov makes a splash in the global league in India...

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Gerard Pique is in shock!: Javokhir Sindarov makes a splash in the global league in India...

The prestigious team tournament «Tech Mahindra Global Chess League-2026», which concluded in Bengaluru, India, became yet another major global triumph for Uzbek chess. Young Uzbekistan international grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and famous Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva successfully participated for the «FYERS American Gambits» club, winning the bronze medals of the competition. In the tense battle for third place, their team defeated «CheQ Mumbai Masters» twice in a row (with scores of 3.5:2.5 and 4:2) to climb onto the podium.

The biggest sensation occurred on board one: Javokhir Sindarov became the best player of the championship in terms of total points scored during the tournament, surpassing even the planet's number 1 chess player, legendary Magnus Carlsen. Following such a sensational result, the team's strategic shareholder, famous football star Gerard Pique — a 4-time Champions League winner with Barcelona and a World Cup champion with Spain — posted a special video message on his social media, expressing sincere gratitude to Sindarov and his teammates.

So, why is Gerard Pique investing millions into the chess industry, in which metric did Javokhir Sindarov outclass Magnus Carlsen, and what is the next goal for the «American Gambits»?

«I am endlessly proud of you!»: Gerard Pique's sensational congratulations

The football legend's passionate address to the chess players:

  • Message on Instagram: Gerard Pique published a video on his official page with millions of followers, highly praising his team's 3rd-place finish;

  • «We got very close»: «Hello guys! I wanted to congratulate you because we took third place, and this is a very good result. We were very close to victory, nevertheless, I am very proud of you», said the former footballer;

  • Promise of future championship: «I am sure that in the future we will definitely win the main prize. American Gambits, let's go!», Pique emphasized;

  • August agreement: Recall that on the eve of the tournament in August, Gerard Pique officially became a strategic shareholder of the «FYERS American Gambits» club.

Sindarov leaves Carlsen behind: Details of the historical result

The Uzbek chess player's personal record in the Bengaluru matches:

  • King of board one: Javokhir Sindarov recorded the absolute best result of the tournament on board one, considered the heaviest and most responsible;

  • Higher than Magnus Carlsen: The Uzbek grandmaster outperformed the living legend of the chess world, Magnus Carlsen, in terms of points earned in the matches, causing astonishment among experts;

  • Bibisara Assaubayeva's contribution: The talented Kazakh chess player also secured complex victories in crucial matches, becoming a decisive link in the club's achievement of bronze.

«CheQ Mumbai Masters» crushed: The fight for bronze

Absolute double dominance in the decisive match:

  • Victory in both games: In the showdown for third place, «FYERS American Gambits» outsmarted their opponent in both mini-matches;

  • Scores of 3.5:2.5 and 4:2: Both uncompromising encounters ended with the tactical superiority of Sindarov's team;

  • Intensity of the Global Chess League: The «Tech Mahindra Global Chess League» format is a major commercial tournament with its own fan base, where the world's strongest grandmasters competed under the banners of super clubs.

Javokhir Sindarov's unprecedented achievement in Bengaluru and his recognition by football star Gerard Pique once again demonstrated that today's Uzbek chess school can compete on equal terms with any leader on the planet.

In your opinion, does Javokhir Sindarov outscoring Magnus Carlsen indicate that he will become a main contender for the world crown in the coming years? How will the entry of sports and business stars like Gerard Pique into chess change the future of this sport? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and proudly share this article about the Uzbek grandmaster's next brilliant victory on the world stage with all chess enthusiasts and friends!

Javokhir SindarovTech Mahindra Global Chess League-2026FYERS American GambitsGerard Pique
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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