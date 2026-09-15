Roy Keane harshly criticizes referees over Haaland's goal in the Manchester derby

Although the central clash of the English Premier League — the Manchester derby — has concluded, the controversies surrounding it and complaints about refereeing decisions are flaring up even more. In the match where "Manchester United" lost 0:1 to their arch-rivals "Manchester City" at their home ground, Old Trafford, the sole goal scored by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland became the center of a serious controversy. Former Manchester United captain and now renowned sharp and impartial expert Roy Keane meticulously analyzed the situation during a broadcast on the influential "Sky Sports" TV channel, calling the refereeing decision unfair. According to Keane, at the moment the goal was scored, Enzo, who was in an offside position, directly interfered with the play and openly hindered the United defense, but the referees turned a blind eye to it.

As a result, the "Red Devils," who had maintained their defensive line impeccably, were unjustly punished for their correct tactical actions. Following this defeat, "Manchester United" dropped to 13th place in the league standings, while "Manchester City" continues the title race in 2nd place. So, why did Roy Keane evaluate Enzo's offside movements as a rule violation, did EPL referees make another gross mistake, and how will this result at Old Trafford affect the future of the teams?

"Interfered with the play while in an offside position": Roy Keane's sharp protest

The main tactical arguments presented by the legendary Irish captain:

Correct defensive action: "MU was punished because they held their defensive line very well and in an organized manner," Roy Keane emphasized;

Enzo's active interference: Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane explained the situation: "Enzo directly interfered with the play. Standing in such a position, you still affect the flow of the game";

Intent on the ball and pressure: "You are in the middle of the penalty area and striving toward the ball. Fernandes is in an offside position and trying to play the ball. Therefore, this was a clear offside," he said;

Referees' mistake: The former player strongly condemned the officials for ignoring the position of the player who distracted the opponent's attention, even if he did not touch the ball.

Drama at Old Trafford: 0:1 and Haaland's decisive strike

The culminating moments of the Manchester clash:

The only and controversial goal: The goal scored by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remained the only result of the match and secured a narrow 0:1 victory for the visitors;

Pressure on the pitch: Although the "Red Devils" tried to act in an organized manner in defense in front of their fans, a single controversial situation decided the fate of the entire game;

Fan dissatisfaction: After the match, a major wave of protests against the Premier League Referees' Committee regarding the application of offside rules began on social media.

The abyss in the standings: "City" at the summit, "MU" in 13th place

The completely opposite current situation of the two Manchester clubs in the EPL:

"Citizens" in pursuit: Thanks to these 3 points gained, "Manchester City" consolidated 2nd place in the standings and continues to chase the leader;

"United's" decline: "Manchester United," after suffering another defeat, dropped to the 13th position in the league table, facing a deep crisis;

Mental blow: Losing the derby at home and the dissatisfaction stemming from refereeing decisions will undoubtedly increase the pressure inside the team.

Roy Keane's painful outburst once again brought the discussions surrounding the concepts of passive and active offside in the EPL to the top of the agenda.

In your opinion, is Roy Keane right — did the player in an offside position during Erling Haaland's goal really interfere with the defenders and the goalkeeper? Why are such controversial decisions regularly made in the English Premier League even with the VAR system in place? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the sensational situation in the Manchester derby with all football fans and your friends!