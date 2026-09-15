Djibouti becomes the 72nd country to join NASA's Artemis Accords

·22·Technology
Djibouti becomes the 72nd country to join NASA's Artemis Accords

The Republic of Djibouti in East Africa has signed the Artemis Accords , a document establishing international principles for the exploration of the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies. According to Ixbt.com, the number of countries that have joined this agreement has reached 72, with Djibouti becoming the eighth African nation to join the initiative. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

At an official ceremony held at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., the document was signed on behalf of Djibouti by the country's ambassador to the U.S., Mohamed Siad Doualeh. Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in coordination with international partners, serving as the legal framework for international cooperation in astronautics.

International cooperation and principles of peace

Participants in this agreement commit to conducting space activities exclusively for peaceful purposes. The document also provides for ensuring mission transparency, mutual assistance in emergencies, and the exchange of scientific data.

Countries must coordinate their actions to ensure that space exploration activities do not interfere with one another. Furthermore, special attention is paid to the preservation of historically significant objects and artifacts on celestial bodies.

Djibouti's space ambitions

Although joining this agreement does not automatically make Djibouti a participant in NASA's lunar programs, it creates a solid foundation for the country to work closely with the United States and other partners. This step expands the opportunities for smaller nations to participate in global space processes.

For reference, Djibouti launched its national space program in 2020. In 2023 and 2024, the country successfully launched its first satellites, Djibouti 1A and Djibouti 1B, into orbit. These space devices were launched into space from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, using SpaceX company's Falcon 9 rockets.

DjiboutiNASAArtemis AccordsSpaceXSpace
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cable bacteria found to grow metal-organic wiresCable bacteria found to grow metal-organic wiresToday, 17:52Starlink internet to be tested on farms in the UKStarlink internet to be tested on farms in the UKToday, 17:25Xiaomi Launches New Water Heater with 107 Percent EfficiencyXiaomi Launches New Water Heater with 107 Percent EfficiencyToday, 16:58MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Announced: New Flagship Processor with 2 nm TechnologyMediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Announced: New Flagship Processor with 2 nm TechnologyToday, 16:30Xiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robotXiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robotToday, 15:54Honor flagship with new Snapdragon chip tested ahead of launchHonor flagship with new Snapdragon chip tested ahead of launchToday, 15:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean