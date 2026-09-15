Djibouti becomes the 72nd country to join NASA's Artemis Accords

The Republic of Djibouti in East Africa has signed the Artemis Accords , a document establishing international principles for the exploration of the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies. According to Ixbt.com, the number of countries that have joined this agreement has reached 72, with Djibouti becoming the eighth African nation to join the initiative. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

At an official ceremony held at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., the document was signed on behalf of Djibouti by the country's ambassador to the U.S., Mohamed Siad Doualeh. Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in coordination with international partners, serving as the legal framework for international cooperation in astronautics.

International cooperation and principles of peace

Participants in this agreement commit to conducting space activities exclusively for peaceful purposes. The document also provides for ensuring mission transparency, mutual assistance in emergencies, and the exchange of scientific data.

Countries must coordinate their actions to ensure that space exploration activities do not interfere with one another. Furthermore, special attention is paid to the preservation of historically significant objects and artifacts on celestial bodies.

Djibouti's space ambitions

Although joining this agreement does not automatically make Djibouti a participant in NASA's lunar programs, it creates a solid foundation for the country to work closely with the United States and other partners. This step expands the opportunities for smaller nations to participate in global space processes.

For reference, Djibouti launched its national space program in 2020. In 2023 and 2024, the country successfully launched its first satellites, Djibouti 1A and Djibouti 1B, into orbit. These space devices were launched into space from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, using SpaceX company's Falcon 9 rockets.