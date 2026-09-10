Ruzikul Berdiyev makes important statements after Bunyodkor is routed

Uzbekistan Super Leaguein the 21st round, Karshi's Nasaf club defeated Tashkent's Bunyodkor 3-0 at home. After this confident victory, the head coach of the Karshi team, Ruzikul Berdiyev participated in a press conference and gave detailed and open answers to all pressing questions from journalists. In addition to analyzing the match, the coach revealed new injuries in the team, the absence of 5 players called up to the Olympic team, and the main goals in the upcoming ACL Two matches. So, what is the condition of Bekjon Rahmatov and Shala, what is the strength of the opponents in the ACL Two group, and why did Berdiyev consider them not superior to Neftchi? At the end of the article, we present all the details regarding the main intrigue — Nasaf's tasks in the international arena and the measures being taken ahead of the tight schedule.

Victory over Bunyodkor and the state of injuries in the team

Ruzikul Berdiyev first touched upon the big victory and the health of the players:

The result of experience and set-pieces: The coach emphasized that the opponent was weaker in terms of experience, and the early goal and set-pieces helped to fully control the game;

Fan attendance: It was acknowledged that the increasing attendance of fans at the Central Stadium in Karshi is a great moral support for the team and management;

The list of injuries is growing: Bekjon Rahmatov, who scored in the match, was substituted due to injury and will undergo a medical examination; Murod is also injured;

Shala's condition: The player did not take part in this match due to a minor injury and a cold, but he is expected to return to the squad by the next match;

The benefit of Sharof Muhitdinov: Sharof, who became a goalscorer, is currently playing reliably in several positions and contributing significantly to the victories.

“We tried to put strong pressure on the opponent and scored goals due to their mistakes. This was the main reason for our victory,” said Ruzikul Berdiyev.

Tight schedule and 5 missing players

Nasaf will face complex challenges in the coming days both in the domestic championship and in the continental tournament:

Short time and difficult trips: The team will play an ACL Two match away on the 16th, return, and must take the field against Andijan in the Super League on the 20th;

Players given to the Olympic team: Thinking about the interests of the national team, 5 members of Nasaf were released; Berdiyev aims to successfully pass these two important matches.

The main solution and the level of opponents in ACL Two

The most important issue that interested many football fans and analysts is how strong Nasaf's opponents in the ACL Two competition are and what the team's main goal is. The most important solution and conclusion is that, Ruzikul Berdiyev firmly set the club's main goal as primarily successfully advancing from the group . The opponents in the group are the champion/vice-champion of Bahrain (strengthened by a former Croatian striker of Tractor and African legionnaires), Kuwait, and Al-Wahda clubs, and their strength is evenly distributed. However, to the journalist's question “is their level higher than Neftchi?”, Ruzikul Berdiyev openly “No, I cannot say they are superior to Neftchi” replied, and specifically acknowledged that the Fergana team's squad is of very high quality and they can make their mark in the ACL Elite.

Do you think Nasaf can get through the difficult away matches on the 16th and 20th without losing points at a time when 5 of its players have left for the Olympic team and injuries have increased? Do you agree with Ruzikul Berdiyev's assessment that the ACL Two opponents are not stronger than Neftchi? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot press conference in Uzbek football with your loved ones and football fans!