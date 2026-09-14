Erling Haaland sets record as Manchester City wins the derby

·25·Sport
Erling Haaland sets record as Manchester City wins the derby

Erling Haaland has cemented his name in the history of Manchester derbies, as a ten-man Manchester City continued their perfect run in the current Premier League season. According to Goal.com, Enzo Maresca's side secured a vital victory against their arch-rivals Manchester United in a hard-fought clash at Old Trafford. This is reported by Goal.com .

The visitors faced a serious challenge early on when Phil Foden was shown a straight red card and left the pitch. As a result, Manchester City was forced to play most of the match with ten men. Despite this, the team showed their character and managed to return from their rivals' home ground with three points.

VAR controversy and the decisive goal

The most controversial moment that decided the fate of the match occurred at the hour mark. When Erling Haaland found the back of the net, officials initially disallowed the goal for offside. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned, the goal was awarded, and it secured the win for the visitors.

According to the Premier League's Match Centre, the VAR system determined that Erling Haaland was not in an offside position and that Enzo Fernandez, who was in an inactive position, did not touch the ball. Nevertheless, the referees' committee later admitted to Manchester United representatives that the goal should have been disallowed, sparking significant controversy.

Premier League history and a new record

This victory opened a new chapter in Premier League history for Manchester City. The Etihad Stadium owners have now repeated the feat of winning all of their first four league games for the seventh time, surpassing Chelsea's record to become the competition's record holder. However, the team has only gone on to win the title in two of their previous six such perfect starts.

On an individual level, Erling Haaland's goal confirmed his status as a derby legend. The Norwegian striker has scored a total of nine goals in Manchester derbies within the Premier League, becoming the top scorer in the tournament's history. He surpassed legends like Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, who each had eight goals.

In a post-match interview, Erling Haaland expressed his pride in the team's resilience and refusal to give up in a difficult situation. The striker specifically praised the manager's tactical approach and his teammates' heroism on the pitch.

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Historic final in New York: Zverev defeats Shelton and equals a 49-year record!Historic final in New York: Zverev defeats Shelton and equals a 49-year record!Today, 09:22Chaos in the Manchester derby: Haaland's goal officially acknowledged as incorrectly awardedChaos in the Manchester derby: Haaland's goal officially acknowledged as incorrectly awardedToday, 09:15Manchester United defeated in the derbyManchester United defeated in the derbyToday, 09:12Francis Ngannou fiercely responds to Dana White calling him a 'bad guy'Francis Ngannou fiercely responds to Dana White calling him a 'bad guy'Today, 07:10Khamzat Chimaev speaks out openly about UFC leadership's silence and the slipping beltKhamzat Chimaev speaks out openly about UFC leadership's silence and the slipping beltToday, 07:09Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?Today, 07:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?