Lionel Messi gets into an argument with the MLS commissioner on the pitch

After winning another trophy with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a heated discussion on the pitch. According to Goal.com, the Argentine star was seen in an unexpected and serious exchange with Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber following the Campeones Cup final. This is reported by Goal.com. report.

The incident occurred directly on the pitch following the team's victory over Mexican club Cruz Azul. In the match, Inter Miami defeated their opponent 2-0 to secure another prestigious title.

A milestone goal and an unexpected dispute

This match was also significant for Lionel Messi's personal career. The experienced forward managed to score his 100th goal for the club in this match, ensuring his team's confident victory. However, the post-match celebrations were somewhat overshadowed by the dispute with the league official.

Video footage shows the Argentine footballer gesturing with his hands and pointing his finger at Don Garber while speaking in an animated manner. This situation has sparked various speculations and intense discussions among the football community and fans.

Silence from both parties

The main reason for this unexpected argument has not yet been disclosed. According to Goal.com, MLS leadership has declined to comment on the situation. In turn, the Inter Miami press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For context, this success marks another major trophy for the team since Lionel Messi moved to Florida. Previously, the club won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024, and the MLS Cup in 2025.

So far, official bodies and the player himself remain silent on the matter. Lionel Messi and his teammates are focusing on preparing for upcoming matches and maintaining their consistent performance this season, ignoring the rumors.