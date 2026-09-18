Lionel Messi gets into an argument with the MLS commissioner on the pitch

·43·Sport
Lionel Messi gets into an argument with the MLS commissioner on the pitch

After winning another trophy with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a heated discussion on the pitch. According to Goal.com, the Argentine star was seen in an unexpected and serious exchange with Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber following the Campeones Cup final. This is reported by Goal.com. report.

The incident occurred directly on the pitch following the team's victory over Mexican club Cruz Azul. In the match, Inter Miami defeated their opponent 2-0 to secure another prestigious title.

A milestone goal and an unexpected dispute

This match was also significant for Lionel Messi's personal career. The experienced forward managed to score his 100th goal for the club in this match, ensuring his team's confident victory. However, the post-match celebrations were somewhat overshadowed by the dispute with the league official.

Video footage shows the Argentine footballer gesturing with his hands and pointing his finger at Don Garber while speaking in an animated manner. This situation has sparked various speculations and intense discussions among the football community and fans.

Silence from both parties

The main reason for this unexpected argument has not yet been disclosed. According to Goal.com, MLS leadership has declined to comment on the situation. In turn, the Inter Miami press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For context, this success marks another major trophy for the team since Lionel Messi moved to Florida. Previously, the club won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024, and the MLS Cup in 2025.

So far, official bodies and the player himself remain silent on the matter. Lionel Messi and his teammates are focusing on preparing for upcoming matches and maintaining their consistent performance this season, ignoring the rumors.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiMLSDon GarberFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Super goal from Dadaboyeva!: Kotrina Kulbite's girls shock ChinaSuper goal from Dadaboyeva!: Kotrina Kulbite's girls shock ChinaToday, 06:41Bronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic PodiumBronze Medal: Uzbekistan's Para-Chess Team Rises to the Paralympic PodiumToday, 06:35"Manchester City" Sporting Director Reveals the "Transfer Secret" of Abdukodir Khusanov..."Manchester City" Sporting Director Reveals the "Transfer Secret" of Abdukodir Khusanov...Today, 06:25In La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in MalagaIn La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in MalagaToday, 06:11Vadim Abramov "Explodes" After 3:2 Defeat — Sensational Confessions from Him!Vadim Abramov "Explodes" After 3:2 Defeat — Sensational Confessions from Him!Today, 06:08Temur Kapadze speaks openly about yesterday's 3:2 victory and the title raceTemur Kapadze speaks openly about yesterday's 3:2 victory and the title raceToday, 05:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev