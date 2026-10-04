Unified Asian Nations League to Transform World Cup Qualification

The Asian Football Confederation has announced plans for a new biennial Asian Nations League starting in 2030. This three-division competition will replace non-competitive friendly matches and integrate directly with the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualification stages. This was reported by Goal.com reports. According to project documents obtained by ESPN, a three-tier system covering the 47 AFC member associations is proposed. Under this plan, the top two divisions will feature 18 teams each, while the third division will consist of 11 national teams. The new competition will significantly simplify the qualification paths for the two major tournaments.

Experts analyze that the idea of a standalone tournament was rejected due to high operational costs and an overly congested calendar. Therefore, the new format is designed to utilize existing FIFA windows efficiently, ensuring high-quality matches.

Qualification system and competition format

Seasons aligned with the World Cup are scheduled to begin in 2032–2033. At this stage, teams in the first division will play 12 matches each, home and away. The top six teams in the group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

Additionally, teams finishing from seventh to tenth place will compete in a round-robin playoff for the remaining spots. A promotion and relegation system will apply to the top and bottom two teams in each division.

Official response and trial phase

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John highlighted the strategic importance of this change in an official statement released on December 21, 2025. According to him, the introduction of a competition platform during FIFA windows aims to provide consistent high-quality matches, with commercial partners showing increasing interest in this format.

To ensure a smooth structural transition, the AFC proposes holding a trial tournament in 2028–2029. In this phase, the distribution of teams into divisions will be based on the results of initial joint qualification matches rather than FIFA rankings, creating fair opportunities for all associations.

Tuzilmaviy oʻtish davrini silliq amalga oshirish maqsadida OFK 2028–2029-yillarda sinov tariqasidagi oʻtish turnirini oʻtkazishni taklif qilmoqda. Bunda jamoalarning divizionlarga taqsimlanishi FIFA reytingiga emas, balki dastlabki qoʻshma saralash oʻyinlari natijalariga asoslanadi, bu esa barcha assotsiatsiyalar uchun adolatli imkoniyat yaratadi.