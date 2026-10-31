Javohir Sindorov brings world elite to their knees, wins $168,000 'jackpot'

Uzbekistan's 20-year-old international grandmaster Javohir Sindorov has achieved an absolute victory at the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown 2026, one of the world's most prestigious and lucrative tournaments, which concluded in St. Louis, USA.

In this tournament, which brought together the planet's strongest elite chess players, the Uzbek prodigy outperformed all his rivals, securing a total of $168,000 in prize money, including bonuses and the championship jackpot.

World elite left behind: Final standings and prizes

In the competition held from October 27–29 under rapid chess rules, each participant played a total of 18 intense games. The final tournament standings were as follows:

1st place: Javohir Sindorov (Uzbekistan) — grand prize and a record $168,000 ;

2nd place: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) — $109,000 for a strong performance;

3rd place: Fabiano Caruana (USA) — $81,000 for America's number one star;

4th place: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) — $67,000 for the rapid and blitz master.

Unique format and the grand 'jackpot' won by Sindorov

The tournament's prize and scoring system was extremely dramatic and intense:

Increasing point values: According to the format, a win on the first day was worth 1 point, the second day 2 points, and a win on the decisive final day was worth 3 points;

Championship jackpot: By rule, the prize money allocated for every game that ended in a draw was accumulated in a special fund. According to the tournament regulations, at the end of the competition, this massive "championship jackpot" was awarded in full to the tournament winner, Javohir Sindorov.

A historic battle ahead: Clash for the world crown against Gukesh in Geneva

This sensational victory in St. Louis served as excellent psychological and tactical preparation for Javohir ahead of the most important event of the year:

Battle for the chess crown: From November 25 to December 15, in Geneva, Switzerland, Sindorov will face the reigning world champion, India's Dommaraju Gukesh, in a historic 14-game match for the World Classical Chess Championship title;

Youngest final in history: Both contenders will be 20 years old when the match begins. This is a significant factor for entering this duel into the "Guinness World Records" as the youngest world championship match in chess history.

This triumph achieved in the USA by the product of the Uzbek chess school clearly shows the high level of physical form and mental sharpness with which he is approaching the upcoming world championship battle.