Samu Omorodion: 'I couldn't watch the 2026 World Cup matches due to injury'

Porto striker Samu Omorodion has opened up about missing the Spanish national team's World Cup campaign due to a severe knee injury and the mental toll it took on him. The 22-year-old forward underwent a grueling 223-day recovery process following an ACL tear, which abruptly ended his excellent run of form that season. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

In an interview with the El Larguero radio show, the footballer spoke in detail about this difficult trial and the psychological pressure he faced. It turned out that the injury occurred just as his debut for the national team under Luis de la Fuente was approaching, shattering his lifelong dream.

A 223-day recovery that felt like a leap year

Omorodion says that the injury dealt a heavy blow not only to his physical condition but also to his mental health. Nevertheless, he did not hide his joy at overcoming the difficult times and returning to the pitch. With the help of Porto's medical staff and his loved ones, he managed to get through those dark days.

"Thank God, that leap year is behind me. The most important thing is that I feel like a footballer again," the striker said. According to him, he had set a goal to play in the next World Cup back when he was playing for the Granada youth team, and losing that opportunity after coming so close was deeply painful.

The mental agony of not being able to watch the matches

The striker admitted that he could not watch the World Cup matches at all due to his injury. He said that while his mother was watching the games on the ground floor of their home in Seville, he sat upstairs unable to look at the screen, as every time he watched a match, he imagined himself there, which was too much for his mental state.

The footballer, who initially rejected his friends' invitations to watch games together, stated that he only began to accept reality over time. It was only upon reaching the stage in Portugal that he began following the scores, as it was impossible to avoid the games any longer.

Currently, Samu Omorodion has put all the difficulties behind him and intends to fully restore his match rhythm and focus on his club performances. For the player, who is ready to showcase his best qualities for Porto again, these trials have been a great experience.