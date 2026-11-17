First loss of the Mauricio Pochettino era: Lisandro Martinez looking to move to La Liga
Serious changes are expected within Manchester United. According to reports from TEAMtalk, the experienced Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is considered the primary candidate to leave the club among Manchester United players in January. Despite the appointment of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino as United's head coach, Lisandro does not see his future at Old Trafford.
Serious interest from La Liga clubs
Despite his contract with the Argentine national team player, 28, expiring at the end of the season, he intends to move to La Liga as early as the winter transfer window. Currently, two Spanish giants — Barcelona and Atletico — are actively showing interest in his services.
The Barcelona option: The Catalans no longer hold hope for the return of Ronald Araujo, who is playing on loan at Liverpool, and are prepared to part ways with Jules Kounde via a sale. For the "Blaugranas," Martinez appears to be a much more realistic and affordable option than Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni.
The Atletico option: The Madrid club is considered very attractive for Martinez due to the opportunity to work with another compatriot, head coach Diego Simeone, as well as the possibility of playing alongside his close friend Cristian Romero.
Interested clubs
Transfer prospects and reasons
Barcelona
Potential sale of Kounde and the need to strengthen the defensive line
Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone and Cristian Romero factors
Manchester United
Pochettino's willingness to sell to expand the transfer budget
Manchester United's position and Pochettino's plans
It is reported that the United management does not intend to hinder Lisandro Martinez's departure in any way. The club is fully prepared to use the financial funds generated from selling Lisandro to help head coach Mauricio Pochettino strengthen the squad during the winter transfer window.
In your opinion, which Spanish club should Lisandro Martinez continue his career at — Barcelona or Atletico? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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