Serious changes are expected within Manchester United. According to reports from TEAMtalk, the experienced Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is considered the primary candidate to leave the club among Manchester United players in January. Despite the appointment of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino as United's head coach, Lisandro does not see his future at Old Trafford.

Serious interest from La Liga clubs

Despite his contract with the Argentine national team player, 28, expiring at the end of the season, he intends to move to La Liga as early as the winter transfer window. Currently, two Spanish giants — Barcelona and Atletico — are actively showing interest in his services.