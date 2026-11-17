The atmosphere surrounding the Brazilian national team is becoming tense. After football legend Romario firmly demanded the resignation of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian specialist officially responded to these sharp statements. The coach's reply has caused a major resonance in the football community.

What did Romario say?

The main reason for this conflict was the Brazilian national team's 2-3 defeat against Japan in a friendly match. Furious with the result, former striker Romario left a stern post on his social media page:

«Tell Ancelotti to go to hell! You cannot treat the national team like this. We have suffered enough, and we have no right to risk losing another World Cup».

Ancelotti's unexpected and cool-headed response

Experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti responded to Romario's sharp attack with composure, stating that he respects his right to express an opinion, but did not hide that he evaluates such statements in his own way. According to information shared by the The Touchline account, Ancelotti said: