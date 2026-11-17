How did Carlo Ancelotti respond to Romario, who called for his resignation?
The atmosphere surrounding the Brazilian national team is becoming tense. After football legend Romario firmly demanded the resignation of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian specialist officially responded to these sharp statements. The coach's reply has caused a major resonance in the football community.
What did Romario say?
The main reason for this conflict was the Brazilian national team's 2-3 defeat against Japan in a friendly match. Furious with the result, former striker Romario left a stern post on his social media page:
«Tell Ancelotti to go to hell! You cannot treat the national team like this. We have suffered enough, and we have no right to risk losing another World Cup».
Ancelotti's unexpected and cool-headed response
Experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti responded to Romario's sharp attack with composure, stating that he respects his right to express an opinion, but did not hide that he evaluates such statements in his own way. According to information shared by the The Touchline account, Ancelotti said:
«In a democratic country, there is freedom of speech, and everyone can say what they think. He has the right to lie, tell the truth, or write absolute nonsense. To be honest, Romario talks too much. Too much. That is his right».
Participants in the conflict
Situation and reaction
Romario (Brazilian legend)
Demanded Ancelotti's immediate resignation following the defeat to Japan
Carlo Ancelotti (Head coach)
Emphasized that there is freedom of speech and everyone has the right to express their opinion
Main reason
Unexpected defeat to Japan in a friendly match (2-3)
The Brazilian national team faces important upcoming competitions. Such sharp debates between the coaching staff and the public indicate that the pressure in the camp of the "five-time champions" has increased even further.
Do you think Carlo Ancelotti can lead the Brazilian national team to success in the upcoming important competitions, or is Romario proving to be right? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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