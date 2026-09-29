Aymeric Laporte reflects on his success with Spain and his decision to switch national teams

Following Spain's victory in the 2026 World Cup, veteran defender Aymeric Laporte reflected on his international career and the reasons behind his decision five years ago to switch from the French national team to Spain. The Athletic Bilbao player emphasized that his pride in representing "La Roja" is not measured solely by the trophies won, but is deeply rooted in his personal life and family ties. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the former Manchester City defender has become a cornerstone of the Spanish national team since officially changing his football nationality in May 2021. Speaking on Mario Suarez's show "El camino de Mario," the player said: "We won the World Cup, the Nations League, and the European Championship... even if none of that had happened, I would have felt the same sense of pride. My wife, my family, and my children are from here. I feel completely Spanish."

The naturalization process and the situation in France

It was noted that Laporte's transition to the Spanish national team was not easy and was initially delayed for certain reasons. However, the parties later resumed negotiations, and the Spanish side expressed serious interest in him. The player realized that this was a unique opportunity he could not afford to miss.

Prior to this decision, Aymeric Laporte had served as captain for France's youth national teams. However, after head coach Didier Deschamps failed to utilize his services for the senior squad, the defender was forced to take a drastic step. He acknowledged that he respects his roots and patriotic feelings for France, but the coach's indifference and the opportunities provided by Athletic Bilbao made this change inevitable.

Future plans of the world champion

Now 32, the defender has grown into a vital part of the Spanish national team under Luis de la Fuente. Laporte played the full 90 minutes in the intense Nations League match against England at Wembley Stadium, which ended in a 3-2 victory.

The reigning world champions are preparing for their next important match against Croatia in Seville as they aim to continue their positive streak. Laporte continues to show his readiness to give his all for more success with Spain.