Brawl breaks out during live broadcast on Armenian television (video)
A heated conflict erupted during a political talk show aired on Armenian Public Television. According to RIA Novosti, a physical altercation occurred during the broadcast between opposition journalist Boris Murazi and Arutyun Mkrtchyan, who is considered an open supporter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Details of the verbal dispute and brawl on live air
The intense verbal argument between the participants quickly escalated into a physical confrontation and a brawl. Although the scuffle in the studio was brief, it caused a major stir. The television channel's administration released the footage of the incident to the general public one day later, only after both parties had expressed their reactions and opinions regarding the situation.
Participants in the conflict
Reaction and position
Boris Murazi
Opposition-minded journalist
Arutyun Mkrtchyan
Political analyst and supporter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Location of the incident
Studio of an Armenian Public Television political talk show
Details of the situation
The escalation of a verbal argument into a brawl and the subsequent release of the footage by the TV channel
Mkrtchyan's sensational statements and the case of the Catholicos's relatives
Arutyun Mkrtchyan, who introduces himself as a political analyst, was already well-known for his statements that draw sharp criticism from others, including insulting remarks made toward the clergy.
As a reminder, previously, based on the testimonies and appeals of this individual, the brother and nephew of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II were arrested. Mkrtchyan accused them of obstructing election campaigning ahead of local elections in the city of Vagharshapat. As a result, the Catholicos's brother, Gevorg Nersisyan, was sentenced to a three-year suspended prison term by a court decision.
In your opinion, what is the main reason for such intense brawls occurring on political talk shows and live broadcasts? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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