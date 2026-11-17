A heated conflict erupted during a political talk show aired on Armenian Public Television. According to RIA Novosti, a physical altercation occurred during the broadcast between opposition journalist Boris Murazi and Arutyun Mkrtchyan, who is considered an open supporter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Details of the verbal dispute and brawl on live air

The intense verbal argument between the participants quickly escalated into a physical confrontation and a brawl. Although the scuffle in the studio was brief, it caused a major stir. The television channel's administration released the footage of the incident to the general public one day later, only after both parties had expressed their reactions and opinions regarding the situation.