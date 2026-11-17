The ceremony to determine the best of the 2025/26 season in the world of Italian football has taken place. Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu became the recipient of the prestigious “Golden Bench” (Panchina d'Oro) award, which was presented for the 35th time. By tradition, this annual award is given by Italian coaches themselves to the specialist who achieved the highest results in the past season.

A historic achievement and the third foreign coach

Young Romanian specialist Cristian Chivu has etched his name into history as the third foreign coach to ever receive this high honor. Previously, only legendary coaches — Raymond Goethals (1990/91 season) and José Mourinho (2009/10 season) — had won this award in Italy.

It is reported that in the past season, the Inter club, led by Cristian Chivu, showed excellent performance, winning both the Italian Championship and the Coppa Italia. This ensured the coach's clear lead in the voting process.

Coaches and voting results Club and final position Cristian Chivu (16 votes) Inter (1st place) Cesc Fàbregas (12 votes) Como (2nd place) Gian Piero Gasperini (9 votes) Roma (3rd place)

According to journalist Daniele Mari, Chivu received 16 out of 43 valid votes in the process to determine the winner. The second place went to Como coach Cesc Fàbregas with 12 votes, while the third place went to Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini with 9 votes.

The coach's gratitude

While accepting the award, Cristian Chivu did not hide his excitement and gratitude:

“Thank you all for this award. Winning this trophy is of special importance to me because it is given based on the assessments of other coaches — my colleagues. I express my gratitude to the players, the coaching staff, and the club. But, first and foremost, I want to thank my family who have always been by my side. They have supported me both in moments of victory and, most importantly, during times of defeat,” said Chivu.

Do you think Cristian Chivu will be able to show such consistent and high results with Inter next season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!