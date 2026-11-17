A raccoon that broke into a liquor store in Virginia, USA, smashed 14 bottles, and fell asleep next to the toilet has become an internet sensation. Sales of clothing and souvenirs featuring its image have raised over $290,000 for an animal shelter in less than a year.

The incident occurred on November 29, 2025, in the town of Ashland. When a store employee arrived in the morning, they found the raccoon unconscious next to the toilet amidst broken bottles and spilled drinks. The animal had entered the store through a ceiling tile and knocked over shelves containing alcoholic beverages. It is believed to have sampled rum, whiskey, vodka, and other drinks.

The raccoon was taken away by animal control officers. After resting for a few hours, it regained consciousness and was found to be uninjured. The animal was subsequently released into its natural habitat about 1.5 kilometers away from the store.