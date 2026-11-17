Raccoon that fell asleep drunk in a store becomes a charity star
A raccoon that broke into a liquor store in Virginia, USA, smashed 14 bottles, and fell asleep next to the toilet has become an internet sensation. Sales of clothing and souvenirs featuring its image have raised over $290,000 for an animal shelter in less than a year.
The incident occurred on November 29, 2025, in the town of Ashland. When a store employee arrived in the morning, they found the raccoon unconscious next to the toilet amidst broken bottles and spilled drinks. The animal had entered the store through a ceiling tile and knocked over shelves containing alcoholic beverages. It is believed to have sampled rum, whiskey, vodka, and other drinks.
The raccoon was taken away by animal control officers. After resting for a few hours, it regained consciousness and was found to be uninjured. The animal was subsequently released into its natural habitat about 1.5 kilometers away from the store.
A photo of the raccoon sleeping by the toilet went viral on social media, making it famous. Following this, the Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter in Virginia partnered with a clothing manufacturer to sell t-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs, and stickers featuring the slogan "Trashed Panda."
Due to high demand, special summer and Halloween-themed designs were later created. According to a report by The Washington Post on November 12, 2026, the sales generated over $290,000 in nearly a year. This is significantly more than the shelter's usual annual donations, which typically amounted to less than $20,000 per year.
A portion of the funds raised will be used to purchase body cameras for animal control officers. These devices will help in investigating and documenting cases of animal cruelty. Approximately $140,000 of the remaining funds may be used to establish an emergency fund for the treatment of injured animals.
Thus, the raccoon, which became famous for its one-night "adventure," unexpectedly contributed to helping hundreds of animals.
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