Zinedine Zidane defends Cristiano Ronaldo's career

France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has spoken out against the harsh criticism surrounding his former player Cristiano Ronaldo, praising his illustrious career. According to Goal.com, the specialist responded sharply to those attempting to tarnish the forward's international legacy following the unexpected departure from the Portugal camp in Copenhagen. This is reported by Goal.com .

Following the events in Copenhagen and disagreements with Jorge Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo had been under fire in the press. However, Zinedine Zidane emphasized that these controversies should be ignored, noting that the forward's past achievements should not be called into question.

Great victories with the Madrid side

The coach, who established historic European dominance with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, recalled that golden era. Zinedine Zidane expressed his deep respect for his former striker, highlighting that his place in the football world is incomparable.

Speaking at a press conference, the French coach said: "No, I think he should only be congratulated for his great career. What he has done is of extraordinary importance." The coach also recalled unforgettable memories from his time working with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I was happy to have him by my side and he brought me huge victories, so I bow down to Cristiano," added Zinedine Zidane about his former student.

A new stage in the national team

Comparing the constant pressure of club football with the routine of the national team, Zinedine Zidane expressed satisfaction with his current role. According to him, working at a club is a process that continues every day and demands all of one's time.

The specialist, who has now taken charge of the France national team, achieved positive results in the initial matches of the Nations League. Under his leadership, the team secured away victories against Turkey and Belgium and drew with Italy in Paris.