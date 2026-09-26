Kylian Mbappé leaves France squad due to injury

France national team captain Kylian Mbappé has been forced to return to Real Madrid after sustaining a serious injury during the UEFA Nations League match against Turkey. The forward, who scored the only goal of the game at Kocaeli Stadium, left the pitch limping, causing significant concern for the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, this match marked the first official game for legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane as head coach of France. The star player scored his 67th international goal in the 67th minute, but his left foot got caught awkwardly in the poor pitch surface during the strike.

Zinedine Zidane concerned about the injury

Although Mbappé initially celebrated the goal, he immediately collapsed to the ground clutching his knee, suffering from acute pain. In the press conference, Zinedine Zidane did not hide his concerns regarding his star player's condition, admitting that the initial signs were not encouraging.

According to an official statement from the French Football Federation (FFF), the player has been diagnosed with a left knee ligament injury. On medical advice, the forward will not feature in the national team's upcoming matches against Belgium and Italy to avoid further risk.

In an interview with TF1, Zidane emphasized that the player's health always comes first: "It is clear he is not feeling well. Unfortunately, the situation does not look good. I think he will have to return home. We will not take any risks. He overextended his knee while taking the shot," the head coach said.

Kylian Mbappé is now expected to return to the Spanish capital to undergo a full recovery program under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical staff. The Madrid manager and fans are hopeful for the forward's quick return ahead of the decisive stage of the season.