Kylian Mbappé leaves France squad due to injury

·5·Sport
Kylian Mbappé leaves France squad due to injury

France national team captain Kylian Mbappé has been forced to return to Real Madrid after sustaining a serious injury during the UEFA Nations League match against Turkey. The forward, who scored the only goal of the game at Kocaeli Stadium, left the pitch limping, causing significant concern for the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, this match marked the first official game for legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane as head coach of France. The star player scored his 67th international goal in the 67th minute, but his left foot got caught awkwardly in the poor pitch surface during the strike.

Zinedine Zidane concerned about the injury

Although Mbappé initially celebrated the goal, he immediately collapsed to the ground clutching his knee, suffering from acute pain. In the press conference, Zinedine Zidane did not hide his concerns regarding his star player's condition, admitting that the initial signs were not encouraging.

According to an official statement from the French Football Federation (FFF), the player has been diagnosed with a left knee ligament injury. On medical advice, the forward will not feature in the national team's upcoming matches against Belgium and Italy to avoid further risk.

In an interview with TF1, Zidane emphasized that the player's health always comes first: "It is clear he is not feeling well. Unfortunately, the situation does not look good. I think he will have to return home. We will not take any risks. He overextended his knee while taking the shot," the head coach said.

Kylian Mbappé is now expected to return to the Spanish capital to undergo a full recovery program under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical staff. The Madrid manager and fans are hopeful for the forward's quick return ahead of the decisive stage of the season.

Kylian MbappéReal MadridZinedine ZidaneFranceFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zinedine Zidane recalls first memories of Kylian MbappéZinedine Zidane recalls first memories of Kylian MbappéYesterday 16:13Zinedine Zidane discusses his tactical plans for the France national team and Kylian MbappéZinedine Zidane discusses his tactical plans for the France national team and Kylian Mbappé18 September 23:39Zinedine Zidane enforces strict discipline in the France national teamZinedine Zidane enforces strict discipline in the France national teamYesterday 21:52Kylian Mbappe: "There was no player better than me"Kylian Mbappe: "There was no player better than me"12 September 14:10Kylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concernedKylian Mbappé injured: Real Madrid and France national team concernedToday 01:39Mbappe stirs Madrid by naming three legends he wants to bring back to RealMbappe stirs Madrid by naming three legends he wants to bring back to Real18 September 14:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?