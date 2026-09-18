Mbappe stirs Madrid by naming three legends he wants to bring back to Real

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé the prestigious Spanish AS newspaper, touched a nerve with Madrid fans in his latest interview! The French superstar was asked which great legends from the 'Royal Club's' history he would bring back to the current squad if he had a magic wand. Mbappé's choices and his warm words about the legendary trio sparked a wave of nostalgia across the football world. So, who would Mbappé dream of playing alongside, and what numbers is the French striker posting this season?

The Magic Trio: Mbappé's dream partners

Naming the great icons who built Madrid's history, Kylian Mbappé emphasized that their quality remains undiminished today:

Cristiano Ronaldo: Mbappé's childhood idol and the top scorer in Real Madrid history;

Zinedine Zidane: The pride of French football and a genius who made history in Madrid as both a player and a coach;

Ronaldo (Nazário): The Brazilian 'Phenomenon' — in Mbappé's view, his pure skill never ages.

“They can still play!”

“If they could return, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, or Ronaldo, I would choose them. Cristiano could return. Zizou still plays from time to time. As for Ronaldo... his skill never fades. They are Real legends. They have done so much for the club and still command immense respect from Madrid fans,” said Mbappé.

The French star did not hide that playing in the same team as these greats would have given not only him but also today's Real Madrid infinite strength.

The terrifying form of the 200-million-euro striker this season

Metric Kylian Mbappé's stats Matches played In all competitions 7 matches Goals scored 8 goals Assists 2 assists Goal contributions In 7 matches 10 goal contributions Contract duration Until the summer of 2029 active Market value (Transfermarkt) 200,000,000 euros

Averaging at least one goal contribution per game, Mbappé has become the main leader of Real Madrid, successfully continuing Ronaldo's great legacy.

Who do you think would form the most lethal duo with Mbappé if only one of these three geniuses could return to the current Real Madrid squad: Cristiano, Zidane, or 'Phenomenon' Ronaldo?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this heartfelt interview with all your Real Madrid-loving friends via Telegram!