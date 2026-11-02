Zidane surpassed: Jude Bellingham opens a new chapter in Real Madrid history!

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has reached another significant and historic milestone in the history of the royal club. The 22-year-old English star has surpassed his childhood hero, world football icon and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, in the number of goals scored in the Madrid team's jersey.

In the 11th round of La Liga, during the match where Jose Mourinho's side defeated Racing 3-0 away, Bellingham scored in the 22nd minute, making a worthy contribution to his team's confident victory. This precise strike marked a jubilee for the English midfielder — his 50th goal in a Real Madrid shirt.

Updating Zidane's record: Numbers and comparisons

According to Madrid Zone, Bellingham not only surpassed the famous French legend but also showed amazing efficiency by doing so in significantly fewer matches:

Zinedine Zidane's result: The French football legend defended the honor of the "Royal Club" from 2001 to 2006, scoring a total of 49 goals in 227 matches across all competitions;

Jude Bellingham's speed: Having moved to Madrid in the summer of 2023, it took Bellingham only 154 games to overtake Zidane's result. By bringing his goal tally to 50, he has firmly established himself among the most prolific midfielders in the club's history.

Leadership in the Mourinho era and the title race

Playing with renewed energy and responsibility under Jose Mourinho, Jude Bellingham is becoming the team's main driving force, not only in finishing attacks but also in pressing and supporting the defense in the center of the pitch.

The 3-0 victory at Racing was the Madrid club's sixth consecutive success, bringing the team even closer to the leaders, Barcelona, in the race for the top spot in the league table.