Zinedine Zidane enforces strict discipline in the France national team

The new head coach of the France national team, Zinedine Zidane, has taken drastic measures to strengthen discipline and ensure the focus remains solely on the pitch. According to L’Équipe, the legendary manager has strictly banned barbers and personal grooming specialists from entering the team's Clairefontaine training base. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

Zinedine Zidane, who took over from Didier Deschamps after the 2026 World Cup, believes that players' excessive focus on their appearance is negatively impacting team results. Under the new rules, stars who prioritize style and fashion, such as Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise, must now ensure their grooming is sorted before reporting for international duty.

Putting an end to fashion shows

Zidane's new rules are not limited to just barber services. The coach has also put an end to the tradition of media frenzy surrounding the players' arrival at the camp. For years, players walking from their cars to the facility had turned into a catwalk.

According to AS, the team is working to eliminate the habit of players attracting attention with extravagant designer clothing upon arrival at Clairefontaine, which often sparks intense online debate. The new regime aims to reduce the noise surrounding players' outfits and public image.

An athlete-focused approach

As part of these strict regulations, the coaching staff has also restricted photographers and film crews from covering the players' arrivals. From now on, players will be greeted as professional athletes rather than show-business celebrities.

Experts believe this cultural shift will help improve the atmosphere within the France squad and help star players focus entirely on upcoming international matches. Zinedine Zidane's move is seen as an important step toward restoring seriousness and a hunger for victory within the team.