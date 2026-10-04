«We bow our heads to him with deep respect»: Zidane spoke about Ronaldo leaving the national team

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«We bow our heads to him with deep respect»: Zidane spoke about Ronaldo leaving the national team

The wave of controversies surrounding 41-year-old legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who sensationally left the camp of the Portugal national team, has swept the global football community. In this complex situation, the star forward's former mentor, Zinedine Zidane, who currently manages the French national team, sent words of high respect and warm support to his former pupil.

The French specialist, who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, emphasized that Ronaldo's place in world football and his incomparable hard work transcend any controversies.

«He helped me win many titles»

In his statement, Zinedine Zidane recalled the golden era spent together with Ronaldo and made the following sincere admission:

«We must properly acknowledge his entire football journey. Personally, I am proud to have had the privilege of working with him in the same team.

Cristiano has provided me with invaluable help in winning many prestigious trophies and titles. We bow our heads to him with truly deep respect. Throughout my life, I have always held enormous respect for all the people I have sweated and spent time with».

The demarche in Portugal and the decision to end his career

Zidane's statement comes at a time when Ronaldo is on the verge of dramatically concluding his career in the national team shirt:

  • Conflict with the head coach: The Al-Nassr striker left the national team training camp ahead of schedule due to Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus breaking his promise and planning to bench him.

  • Farewell to the national team: According to the latest reports from the Portuguese press, the 41-year-old captain, who set world records with 146 goals in 234 matches, has decided not to take the field in the national team shirt again.

While sharp criticisms and political-level discussions continue in his homeland, great figures of the football world like Zidane are once again reminding everyone of Cristiano's historical greatness.

Cristiano RonaldoZinedine ZidanePortugal national football teamChampions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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