Coach's assessment: What did Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo's departure from the national team?

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus has expressed his reaction to the decision of world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo to end his international career. In an interview with the influential Record newspaper, the experienced specialist emphasized the invaluable place the 41-year-old captain holds not only in the national team but in the history of world sports.

Jesus noted that while Cristiano's departure from the team marks the end of an era, his name and the legacy he left behind will remain forever in the foundation of Portuguese sports.

"Cristiano is an integral part of our people and our history": Head coach's acknowledgement

Jorge Jesus described the captain's contribution to the development of the national team as follows:

National symbol and global phenomenon: "Cristiano is a world-class figure, a true symbol of Portugal and the national team. For so many years, he has made an incomparable, immeasurable contribution to the national team";

A life example for the young generation: "For the youth of Portugal, he is a true icon, an ideal role model in life. A large part of his fans are representatives of the younger generation";

Eternal legacy: "Cristiano will always remain an integral part of our team, our people, and our great history."

A 23-year triumphant journey that began in 2003

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind unique results as he bids farewell to the national team: