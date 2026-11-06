“You introduced Portugal to the world”: President of Portugal sends a message to Ronaldo

The President of Portugal, António José Seguro, has sent a special official message to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has officially concluded his career with the national team. On behalf of the entire nation, the head of state expressed gratitude to the 41-year-old legendary captain for his incomparable contribution to the development of the country's football, the national team's victories, and for elevating Portugal's prestige on the world stage.

In his speech, the President emphasized that the path Ronaldo has traveled will remain a great source of inspiration for millions of Portuguese people and youth around the world.

«One of the hardest days in sports»: The President's sincere words

The head of state noted that the legendary striker's farewell to the national team is not easy, and expressed the following heartfelt words:

Gratitude on behalf of the entire nation: «On behalf of all of Portugal, I express my sincere gratitude to Cristiano Ronaldo for the infinite loyalty with which he played in the national team jersey, for inspiring our people, and for introducing Portugal to the entire world»;

National unity in a difficult moment: «I understand that this is one of the most difficult and emotional days in Cristiano's sporting life. But I am absolutely certain that, as the Portuguese people have proven many times before, they stand united with him today as one».

«Infinite love for the homeland»: A legacy etched in history

António José Seguro noted that Ronaldo's passion for his country stands even higher than his results on the pitch:

From training to goals: «Portugal knows very well that it can always rely on his patriotism and love for the homeland. He continues to express this love through every training session, every intense game, and every goal he dedicated to us, bringing us infinite joy»;

Best wishes: «I wish you great victories in your future life, Cristiano. And thank you very much for your great work!» — the President concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo concluded his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals for the national team, leaving behind unbreakable records in the history of world football.