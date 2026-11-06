What did Scolari, who introduced Ronaldo to big football, say about his departure from the national team?

·80·Sport
What did Scolari, who introduced Ronaldo to big football, say about his departure from the national team?

Former head coach of the Portugal national team and world champion Luiz Felipe Scolari responded with touching and warm words to Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end his career in the national team jersey. It was under the guidance of this renowned Brazilian expert that a young Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal's senior squad in 2003, taking his first steps onto the big international stage.

Following the 41-year-old football legend's farewell to the national team, Scolari paid high tribute to his former pupil and fully supported the decision made.

"You have become an athlete that Portugal will never forget"

In his message, the experienced Brazilian coach emphasized that Cristiano's decision was made at the right time and that his legacy would live on forever:

  • Thanks and congratulations to the pupil: "Ronaldo, well done! You are at peace and have made an absolutely correct decision. You have become one of the greatest athletes that Portugal will never forget. As your friend and someone who admires you, I will never forget you for all the great things you have done for me and your teammates," said the coach;

  • Memory of the first meeting: Scolari also recalled the history of inviting him to the national team: "Mortosa (my former assistant) and Rui from the youth department told us about a unique player named Ronaldo. It was because of them that we met Cristiano. And he turned out to be a truly great person and a unique footballer."

"The strongest professional I have encountered in my career"

Scolari emphasized that Ronaldo's phenomenal success was not just a result of innate talent, but of tireless work:

  • Demand and result: "Cristiano was one of the best players I have ever coached. Not only on the pitch, but also as a person. Whatever we asked of him, he performed flawlessly. He achieved all the goals he set for himself because he worked hard day and night for it. His talent was always far above average";

  • Affectionate farewell: "He was the best professional I have worked with throughout my entire coaching career. I am infinitely happy that he has made such a beautiful decision. I give you a big hug, Ronaldo! All my best wishes are with you," concluded Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Thus, a brilliant 23-year era that began under Scolari in 2003 and was rich with 234 matches, 146 goals, and continental championship titles has officially come to a perfect end.

Cristiano RonaldoLuiz Felipe ScolariPortugal national football team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“He put his country on the world map”: Manchester United legend on Cristiano Ronaldo’s great legacy“He put his country on the world map”: Manchester United legend on Cristiano Ronaldo’s great legacyToday 15:59“Your legacy will live forever!”: Golovkin reacts to Ronaldo's decision“Your legacy will live forever!”: Golovkin reacts to Ronaldo's decisionYesterday 22:47Coach's assessment: What did Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo's departure from the national team?Coach's assessment: What did Jorge Jesus say about Ronaldo's departure from the national team?Yesterday 22:23How did Piers Morgan react to Ronaldo's farewell to the national team?How did Piers Morgan react to Ronaldo's farewell to the national team?Yesterday 20:44Portuguese Football Federation issues official statement regarding Cristiano RonaldoPortuguese Football Federation issues official statement regarding Cristiano RonaldoYesterday 19:21Ronaldo's Farewell Speech That Moved the World: Heartfelt Words to the People of PortugalRonaldo's Farewell Speech That Moved the World: Heartfelt Words to the People of PortugalYesterday 18:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach