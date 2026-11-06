What did Scolari, who introduced Ronaldo to big football, say about his departure from the national team?

Former head coach of the Portugal national team and world champion Luiz Felipe Scolari responded with touching and warm words to Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end his career in the national team jersey. It was under the guidance of this renowned Brazilian expert that a young Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal's senior squad in 2003, taking his first steps onto the big international stage.

Following the 41-year-old football legend's farewell to the national team, Scolari paid high tribute to his former pupil and fully supported the decision made.

"You have become an athlete that Portugal will never forget"

In his message, the experienced Brazilian coach emphasized that Cristiano's decision was made at the right time and that his legacy would live on forever:

Thanks and congratulations to the pupil: "Ronaldo, well done! You are at peace and have made an absolutely correct decision. You have become one of the greatest athletes that Portugal will never forget. As your friend and someone who admires you, I will never forget you for all the great things you have done for me and your teammates," said the coach;

Memory of the first meeting: Scolari also recalled the history of inviting him to the national team: "Mortosa (my former assistant) and Rui from the youth department told us about a unique player named Ronaldo. It was because of them that we met Cristiano. And he turned out to be a truly great person and a unique footballer."

"The strongest professional I have encountered in my career"

Scolari emphasized that Ronaldo's phenomenal success was not just a result of innate talent, but of tireless work:

Demand and result: "Cristiano was one of the best players I have ever coached. Not only on the pitch, but also as a person. Whatever we asked of him, he performed flawlessly. He achieved all the goals he set for himself because he worked hard day and night for it. His talent was always far above average";

Affectionate farewell: "He was the best professional I have worked with throughout my entire coaching career. I am infinitely happy that he has made such a beautiful decision. I give you a big hug, Ronaldo! All my best wishes are with you," concluded Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Thus, a brilliant 23-year era that began under Scolari in 2003 and was rich with 234 matches, 146 goals, and continental championship titles has officially come to a perfect end.